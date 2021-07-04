Yolanda Díaz (Photo: CARLOS PINA)

The Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, recognized today that the public system “does not have a problem of spending, but of income”, as well as that the “Government cannot seem closer to the elite than to the people” .

This is what Díaz has stated in an interview published by the newspaper El País in which he has also said that in his way of negotiating, he “fights” the red lines, since he considers that “they only work if you want a negotiation to fail” .

“It is not that the PSOE put a red line and we put another,” he clarified.

Thus, and regarding the affirmation of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, not to touch taxes in 2022, Díaz has affirmed that the Spanish tax system “happens like the job market, it is designed for the 20th century.”

“And the task we have is to modernize the structure of public revenue. It is not about raising or lowering taxes, it is about doing something big, which is who pays or does not pay taxes, to whom we raise and who we lower ”, he added.

On pensions: ‘For months we disagreed with the proposals that were made. And the formula that was raised has been changed ‘

Regarding pensions, Díaz has clarified that the signed government agreement “is clear.”

“For months we disagreed with the proposals that were made. And the formula that was raised has been changed. We have also repealed the sustainability factor, repealing the PP reform that has caused so much suffering. Very tough negotiations are coming, we are going to let social dialogue work. Our position is clear: the public system does not have a problem of spending, but of income ”, he clarified.

So for Díaz, as El País has also published, his “main concern” is that the Government …

