More than 112,000 Mexicans were placed in the labor market in 2019 with this initiative, which will no longer have more resources from the government.

By Ivonne Vargas

The Study Center for the Promotion and Diffusion of Formal Employment (CEEF) described as unfortunate the cancellation of the Employment Support Program (PAE), through which 112,254 Mexicans were placed on the job market in 2019.

“It is a blow to the labor market because it implies cutting with a program that was supportive for Mexicans. Putting scissors is not optimal in general, much less in the current situation, “said Armando Leñero, a member of the CEEF.

And this decision is in addition to the current evaluation carried out by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), which reported an increase of 7.9% in the population living in poverty of income.

He also warned about the lack of programs to help both the population in extreme poverty and those for people who have lost their jobs due to the economic impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

In this sense, the Employment Support Program (PAE), the most representative of the National Employment Service, was “an important arm” to assist those who had lost their jobs or were in a situation of job vulnerability.

“Running out of that represents two problems, on the one hand, leaving trainers out of work, and on the other, cutting training options for job seekers,” said Leñero.

In force since 2001, this Program served 140,757 people in 2019 and with the help of trainers, 112,254 Mexicans were placed throughout the country. Only in Mexico City were 4,542 beneficiaries.

Javier Lozano Alarcón, also a member of the CEEF, defined as incongruous the cancellation “without further notification or rationale” for the program, whose greatest margin for placement occurred in cities such as Guanajuato and the State of Mexico, which registered the insertion of 8,222 and 7,985 people , respectively, during 2019.

What is needed today are programs of this nature, which include training aimed at people who have lost their source of income due to COVID-19 in the country, or who are in another situation of vulnerability, such as peasants who work in the United States and are also at risk of being unemployed, CEEF members said.

Workshops for job seekers, promotion of self-employment, job boards and attention in situations of labor contingency is what has been lost with the closure of the PAE, and because of a “unilateral determination, where the opinion of state governors was not considered, there was only talk of redirecting resources, ”said Lozano Alarcón.

