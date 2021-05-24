The Government calls to “not trivialize” sexist violence after a tragic week in Spain

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during his speech at the presentation ceremony of “Making Spain an industrial pole of green hydrogen in Europe”, this Monday at the Fuensalida Palace, in Toledo. (Photo: Ismael Herrero EFE)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has asked the political parties “not to trivialize” sexist violence after 2021 that already has 14 murdered women, which is why he has demanded that all forces “fight this scourge together and without ambiguity”

During the presentation of a business project from Toledo, Pedro Sánchez recalled that since official figures are computed, 1,092 women have already lost their lives at the hands of their partners or ex-partners, “a harsh and unbearable reality.”

“Spain suffers a macho scourge that makes men kill women for being women and their children for being their mothers. We cannot look the other way, we must not feel oblivious to the pain felt by thousands of women ”, lamented the Prime Minister.

For this reason, he has insisted on making “an appeal to governments and political parties” in order not to trivialize this type of violence and “fight together, without ambiguity, this scourge.”

“A scourge that affects us. We must be with the victims, with this pain and suffering that moves us so much and that leads us to be more forceful in the fight against sexist violence ”, he concluded.

In the same sense, from this act, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has begun his speech with a memory both for those who died from the pandemic and for the women who have died “from this chauvinist scourge.”

A tragic week

The statements come after a tragic week in Spain, with six fatalities due to sexist violence. Five women and a child.

This Monday, the Government Delegation against Gender Violence confirmed the sexist nature of the last murder, this Sunday, of a 35-year-old Nicaraguan woman …

