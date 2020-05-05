Caracas, May 5 . .- The Venezuelan government released an audio on Tuesday that allegedly links the opposition leader Juan Guaidó with a frustrated maritime incursion that left 15 detainees and at least 8 attackers dead.

“Guaidó signed a contract for the invasion of Venezuela,” the information minister of the South American country, Jorge Rodríguez, said on public television.

“Such is the level of barbarism, stupidity, stupidity, that he hires some American assassins. Here is the entire contract,” added the official, showing an alleged copy of the document.

According to the information, Guaidó, who serves as the head of the Venezuelan Parliament and is recognized as the president in charge of fifty countries, negotiated with the US military contractor SilverCorp to organize an expedition that would aim to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan government has said that the maritime raid that frustrated last Sunday was part of this expedition, which also intended to assassinate Maduro, the president himself said on Monday.

The contract between SilverCorp and Guaidó would also have been signed by deputy Sergio Vergara, a close collaborator of the opposition leader, and by J.J. Rendón, a renowned communication advisor in the region.

“That is, Clíver Alcalá Cordones was not lying, that there was a written paper,” Rodríguez said, recalling that this former military man, who faces drug trafficking charges and turned himself in to the United States justice, said weeks ago that Guaidó had signed a document with a military contractor.

Rodríguez also explained that the contacts between Guaidó and SilverCorp began when the opponent met the contractor’s representative, Jordan Goudreau, during a charity concert in Cúcuta in late February 2019, before the opposition tried to enter Venezuela with several tons of aid. humanitarian stacked in that city.

Efe could not independently verify the veracity of the audio, while Guaidó, who telematically chaired a session of Parliament earlier this day, did not immediately react to the material.

But Guaidó did accuse the Maduro government today of having infiltrated the attackers last Sunday and of having “massacred” those involved in this act.

“They were waiting for them to massacre them … they knew about this and they waited for them to massacre them. Nicolás Maduro, you are responsible, they knew about that operation, they infiltrated them and they waited for them to massacre them,” Guaidó said during the virtual session of Parliament.

