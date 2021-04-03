The Government authorizes the match against Kosovo in Spain

02/23/2021

The next March 31 is scheduled the dispute of the meeting between Spain and Kosovo. Meeting that will put an end to the first three commitments that the Spanish team has planned to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

A match that the RFEF initially plans to play in the Cartuja Stadium in Seville within the recent agreement signed with the Junta de Andalucía for the celebration of two annual meetings of the national team in the Andalusian community. In the Ciudad del Fútbol they have the entire operation planned for this to be so, although they are still pending a final procedure for it to take place, and it is none other than the formal authorization by the Government of Spain.

This authorization responds to the situation of this former Serbian province and its recognition of independence by the Spanish government. Situation that could lead to an extreme case that the meeting had to be held in a neutral country. Situation for which from the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas they still wait the final Ok from the government, either via Moncloa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the CSD itself.

An authorization that, as the SPORT newspaper has learned, will be made official in a short space of time. The government gives the go-ahead that the clash can be held in Spain and not having to look for a neutral venue to hold it. A decision that, however, does not imply the recognition of the existence of Kosovo as a state.

In fact, yesterday he made it clear to VOX on the occasion of a parliamentary question about the party led by Santiago Abascal and where they asked whether the RFEF was going to be required to the match against the Kosovar team is held on a neutral pitch.

Let’s not forget that in May 2019 the UEFA Executive Committee decided that teams that do not want to play against Kosovar clubs or national teams in their territory could organize their home matches on neutral ground. But it will not be the case because the government will give the approval to be celebrated in the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, thus closing the first concentration of the year 2021 from the team led by Luis Enrique. Who, according to the dates of the concentration, the normal thing is to announce the list on Friday the 19th of next month.