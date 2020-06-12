The Ministry of Health has issued an Order authorizing, starting June 15, the launch of a pilot program for the establishment of a safe tourist corridor from Germany to the Balearic Islands by partially lifting temporary controls at internal borders.

Thus, from next Monday tourists will be allowed to enter the Balearic Islands from Member States or Schengen Associated States through specific air routes, as well as the entry into national territory through internal borders to the people who come to the Balearic Islands through this corridor, being these excepted from keeping the quarantine period.

In total, the Order collects 47 flights from various German airports scheduled between June 15 and 30, most to Mallorca; Eight connections to Ibiza and only one flight to Mahón is planned. For this Monday there are two scheduled flights from Frankfurt and Dusseldorf to Palma; The first confirmed flight to Ibiza, from Dusseldorf, will be on Wednesday, June 17; and the only confirmed flight with Mahón, on June 27.

It should be remembered that the Government recognized that the German market is the majority in Mallorca but does not have as much presence in the other islands, so they have expressed their willingness to work so that flights are marketed that allow a more balanced distribution of visitors between the different islands. According to an Order published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the opening of the tourist corridors will require that the autonomous community of destination is in phase III of the Plan of Transition to the New Normality.

Likewise, it will be required that both the State of origin of the tourists and the Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands have an attack rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven consecutive days of less than nine cases, thereby guaranteeing a situation of epidemiological equivalence. It will be necessary for the tourist who moves to be a resident in the same State where the airport of origin is located.

CONTROL AND REQUIREMENTS TO BE MET

Tourists who enter the national territory through tourist corridors must be able to provide proof of a round trip ticket from the airport of origin of the tourist corridor, as well as accommodation in the Balearic Islands for the entire period of stay, which may not be less than five nights.

Safe tourist corridors can only be established in connections whose destination in the autonomous community retains the consideration of an airport designated as an entry point with the capacity to attend to public health emergencies of international importance.

The origin and destination airports, as well as the airlines that are going to make the flights within the safe tourist corridor, must be part of the Voluntary Monitoring Program for the Implementation of the EASA Operational Protocol for Covid-19 or have the recommendations implemented. of the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (EASA) as of June 15, 2020 or, as the case may be, from the moment the flights are to be made.

Airlines must also report the maximum number of daily places that intend to market within the safe tourist corridor and provide the public health form to locate passengers (Passanger Location Card), which must be carried by the traveler upon arrival in Spain. At the arrival airport, the Foreign Health personnel will carry out the necessary sanitary controls, which will include documentary control based on the Passanger Location Card and any other that is deemed appropriate.