The national government decided to allow the entry of Chilean citizens to Argentina through three border crossings. The measure was endorsed by the General Directorate of Migrations and communicated through the Official Gazette.

The provision indicates that citizens of the neighboring country may enter the Argentine territory through the Samoré (Neuquén), Huemules (Chubut) and Austral (Santa Cruz) passes.

So far, the country’s borders have been closed as a consequence of the measures that President Alberto Fernández took to reduce the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the country. The only ones who can enter are the repatriated Argentines, who continue to arrive in Argentina after three months of quarantine, although thousands still have to repatriate.

The measure generated controversy in the towns that are closest to the border crossings because its citizens fear that the income will circulate the virus faster. The fear is also anchored in that Chile is experiencing its worst moment in the pandemic, with a significant increase in cases. The neighboring country has a total of 246,963 infected and 4,502 dead.

Decree 274 signed by the President on March 16 establishes the prohibition of entry into the national territory of foreign people not resident in the country, through ports, airports, international crossings, border centers and any other access point.

In Villa La Angostura they have been without coronavirus for two months. In that locality, the measure generated fear of the possibility of entering a risk of contagion again.

According to the provision published in the Official Gazette, the National Directorate of Migrations exceptionally authorized the transit of citizens and residents in Chile, « as long as their nationality and immigration status do not require any consular visa except for current bilateral agreements, between the border crossings of Cardenal Samore, Huemules and the Paso Integración Austral ”.

People who can pass should be without symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and they have to « fully comply with the recommendations and instructions provided by the national health authority. »

The provision published this Monday in the Official Gazette modifies article 1 of a regulation drawn up on March 18 in which residents of southern Chile who were in other locations in their own country were allowed to use the Argentine routes to return to their cities.

With the recent modification, the concept of “citizens” was incorporated, since it used to say “foreign residents”, and it also does not specify which localities in southern Chile. From Migrations they clarified to Diario Andino that the concept was incorporated because there were many people who had residence but had not made the change of address, and that it also affected the residents of Tierra del Fuego who wanted to enter that province.

Each Chilean resident who wants to enter must request permission from the Consultee, and then be authorized by the National Migration Directorate. Once the request is approved, the person can only transit through the Argentine territory to the Chilean town that he previously declared, they explained, although these details do not appear in the official provision.

With respect to the concern of the residents of Villa La Angostura, the Government maintained that it will be guaranteed that it only passes through the city without stopping there. The head of the Neuquén Migrations delegation, Gustavo Sueldo, indicated that the passage of people and / or vehicles is not enabled, with the exceptions in force. « Only Argentines and foreigners who have residence in Argentina and within the framework of special transfer operations can enter », clarified and added that the « only possibility » for this situation to be changed is « through the carrying out of operations, such as repatriations, but with a triple agreement from the provinces, Migrations and the Foreign Ministry. Otherwise they cannot be carried out ”, he emphasized.

Regarding the recent migration regulations, Sueldo made reference to the “reciprocity” of the provision, explaining that it is about the transit of Chilean citizens who live in the insular sector of Chile and who cannot transport vehicles in their country due to absence of routes. The same situation must be experienced by Argentines who move to Tierra del Fuego and must pass through Punta Arenas in Chile.

According to doctors and experts who urged to apply severe confinement to cut the chain of infections, Chile, which exceeds Spain, Italy and Iran in the number of coronavirus cases, could double the number of deaths in the next three months,

In Greater Santiago, which concentrates 80% of the country’s infected, a mandatory quarantine that lasts for six weeks has only reduced mobility by 30%, and thousands of people violate the restrictions daily despite the fines that vary between $ 400 and $ 1,300, and prison terms of up to five years in cases of serious and repeated offenses.

Chile is the eighth country in the world with the most infected per million inhabitants and the authorities admitted that at the beginning of the pandemic they failed to locate and isolate the close contacts of the confirmed patients, so in recent weeks it was decided to find them and send them to primary health centers in the 38 neighborhoods of the city.