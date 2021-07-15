The Government asks the Cuban authorities to respect the right to demonstrate

Demonstrations in Cuba. (Photo: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI via REUTERS)

The Government of Spain has asked the Cuban authorities this Tuesday to “respect” the fundamental right of all citizens to demonstrate “freely and peacefully”, after these days Cuba is experiencing historical and unprecedented mobilizations against the government of the island.

In a statement made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Executive admits that it follows “with great interest and very closely” the events that occurred on the island this Monday, and that it is “waiting” to see how it evolves today’s situation.

“Cuba is suffering a crisis in which several elements converge, among which the economic crisis stands out, as well as a fall in tourism derived from the Covid. To deal with this situation, it is necessary to increase the pace of reforms, “the note adds.

After expressing its concern about the “serious shortages that its population is facing”, the Government assures that it is aware of the worsening of the pandemic on the island, so it will study forms of help to alleviate their situation as we have already done with other countries in the region.

Albares: “We defend human rights without conditions”

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has published a tweet on his personal account in which he shows his defense of human rights “without conditions.”

“Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities to respect it. We defend human rights without conditions. We require the immediate release of Camila Acosta, “he said in his first comment on the platform since taking the new position.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

