The Government asks Competition to investigate the electricity companies “for any irregular behavior”

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has requested this Monday to the National Markets and Competition Commission to analyze “any possible irregular behavior or market malpractice on the part of the market operators”.

The request for the portfolio directed by Teresa Ribera has occurred within the framework of the entry into force of the new rate structure, as confirmed by ministerial sources to Europa Press and has advanced the ‘Cadena SER’.

The new electricity bill, which came into force on June 1, would reduce the cost of at least 3.4% the receipt of the 19 million domestic consumers covered by the regulated tariff (PVPC) without hourly discrimination, according to CNMC estimates.

On the other hand, the price of the electricity bill for an average user has shot up 42% in the first seven days of June compared to the same last year, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción published this Monday.

According to estimates by the association on the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC), if the prices applied from June 1 to 7 are extrapolated to a full month, the average user bill would reach 86 euros (taxes included), compared to the 60.58 euros where it stood a year ago.

This month’s receipt, with those 86 euros, would be the third most expensive in history. Thus, it would only have ahead the 88.66 euros in the first quarter of 2012 and the 87.81 euros in January 2017.

It is not the first time that the Government has asked the CNMC to investigate possible irregularities or bad practices in the electricity market. In January, the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, asked the regulator to investigate whether there had been …

