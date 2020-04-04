In recent days, the authorities of the Ministry of National Education maintained contact with the rectors of the national universities. Tonight, from that dialogue, Minister Nicolás Trotta issued a resolution that proposes to the institutions to reprogram their academic calendars in the face of the advance of the coronavirus in the country.

At the same time, as he learned Infobae, the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) was the first to rule on it. Its rector, Alberto Barbieri, ordered that the first four-month period be postponed until June 1. The calendar will run until March 12, 2021.

Specific, In the thirteen faculties of the UBA and the CBC, the first semester will begin on June 1 and end between mid-September and early October, depending on each academic unit. The second semester will begin in October and will end on March 12. In between, there will be the summer break, which runs from December 19 to January 17 of next year.

Meanwhile, the pre-university colleges of the UBA, such as the National Buenos Aires or Carlos Pellegrini, will also resume their classes on June 1.

The resolution comes to allay the concern of many students. In the last days the rumor that they would lose the semester circulated strongly. In most of the UBA faculties, when the academic activity was suspended, the teaching of classes had not yet started.

“The idea is that all students can attend two semesters in person and to this add all the virtual classes that are taking place. We are taking care of our entire university community, to our teachers -many of them within risk groups-, trying to cope with all this exceptional situation that is presented to us, “said Barbieri.

The rest of the universities will begin to reformulate their calendars with the passing of the hours. But it is possible that a cascade effect will be generated from the measure announced by the UBA. “Each university has autonomy to define their rescheduling dates, but the vast majority are in line with our request,” they confirmed from the Sarmiento Palace.

It is still uncertain when school activity will resume at the mandatory levels. Although the resolution is a new sample of what is speculated. “It goes for a long time”, intuit both teaching unions and provincial officials. Although the decision, official sources clarify, will be “epidemiological” and will be defined when considered by the experts who make up the crisis committee.