The Government approves the sale of covid self-diagnosis tests without a medical prescription

Green light. The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the sale of covid self-diagnosis tests in pharmacies without the need for a prescription. The measure has been announced by the spokeswoman for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, and has the objective of increasing the detection of positive cases.

The Government has responded to one of the most repeated demands from the pharmaceutical sector. In this sense, Rodríguez, explained that this measure has been “highly desired and requested” and explained that in the case of testing positive, you have to go to the Health System for calculation.

The positives will be confirmed by PCR

In addition, the spokesperson for the Executive has also resolved one of the unknowns that accompanied the announcement of the approval last week. People who test positive will have to report it and confirm the cases by means of a PCR test.

After recalling that one in two Spaniards already has the complete vaccination schedule, he has warned that the epidemiological data are still “worrying”, therefore an “exercise of containment and prudence” must be continued. On July 8, the State Council ruled in favor of this royal decree on health products for in vitro self-diagnosis in order to regulate the sale and advertising of these items.

The objective of the measure

The aim is to increase the diagnostic rate of the National Health System to quickly detect suspected cases and even asymptomatic ones, as is the case with the majority of the population between 12 and 29 years old, the most affected now by the fifth wave of the pandemic .

The authorization for the sale of this type of test was the subject of controversy months ago, when several communities, including Madrid, requested that self-diagnostic tests be available in pharmacies, a measure that the Ministry ruled out at that time.

