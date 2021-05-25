The Government approves the call for 4,419 places for Police and Civil Guard

The Government has approved two royal decrees, which approves the call for public employment offers of 2,328 places to join the National Police and others 2,091 to access the Civil Guard.

The call for places to enter one of these two bodies supposes, as explained by the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, compliance with the provisions of the general state budgets, where a 115% restocking fee.

The Council of Ministers has approved a Public Employment Offer of 4,419 new positions for @policia (2,328) and @guardiacivil (2,091) ➡️ With this job offer, there are already 13,880 places called since 2019, reversing the 13,077 places that were lost between 2011 and 2017 pic.twitter.com/utV9Lfc2kv – Ministry of the Interior (@interiorgob) May 25, 2021

Montero has defended that in the last three years, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has achieved reverse the loss of public security officials that allowed the PP between 2011 and 2017.

Thus, it has detailed that 13,880 places have already been offered in the last three years that “They have replaced the 8,000 places lost by the PP.”

The calls approved this Tuesday under the free opposition regime foresee the reservation of 110 places for internal promotion at the executive level of subinspection, in the case of the National Police, and 150 non-commissioned officers and 80 officers in the Civil Guard.