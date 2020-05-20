The Minister council has approved this Tuesday the referral to the Cortes of the preliminary draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, which provides that Since 2040, vehicles that emit carbon dioxide (CO2) will not be able to register in Spain, be they diesel, gasoline, hybrid or gas.

This was announced by the fourth Vice President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers held, in which has given ‘green light’ to the parliamentary procedure of the preliminary draftor that Spain seeks to achieve emissions neutrality no later than 2050.

Ribera explained that the draft Law makes clear what the Government wants as a country, transmitting “a solid message” of how they intend to contribute to the Europe they want. “We can not go back to the previous model,” he said.

“Lays the foundation for sustainable mobility, allowing the mobility sector, key in our value chain, it can take advantage of the opportunities of a market that increasingly demands safe and clean mobility options, “he stressed, while stressing that mobility is a sector that the Executive must” accompany “.

“What this blueprint does is collect letter by letter the commitment of the European Union », emphasized Ribera, who showed his impression that there may be parliamentary groups that want to go “faster”.

However, he described as “guarantee” going hand in hand with community decisions because it offers an “interesting” market dimension in facilitating the transformation of a sector “fundamental” for the economy, for the industrial system and for employment .

Consultation with the sector

The preliminary draft law contemplates the objective that from 2040 no new passenger cars and commercial vehicles emitting CO2 will be sold, for which the Government will consult with the automobile sector the measures it will implement to boost vehicle penetration without direct CO2 emissions.

The horizon 2040 as the deadline represents the first step established in this Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition to achieve that in 2050 the Spanish car park does not emit CO2.

Ribera, who confirmed that in 2050 it will not be possible to circulate with cars that emit CO2, nevertheless indicated that from 2023 the municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will be able to establish low-emission areas in which “it is not ruled out” that entry to combustion vehicles.

Government sources explained to Europa Press that on the table there is no prohibition and that the forecast is to continue giving aid to the acquisition of electric vehicles and the installation of recharging points until 2025, due to the difference between the purchase price of an electric model with one with a combustion engine.

These sources stressed that, between 2023 and 2027, it is estimated that there will be a parity in the prices of the two technologies, although they stressed that once electric cars are cheaper, this aid will not be necessary.

In this way, from the Executive vehicle penetration targets will be set with direct “zero or low emissions” of carbon dioxide for the 2030 exercise in the whole of the Spanish car park.

Municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and island territories will introduce mitigation measures in urban planning planning to reduce emissions from mobility, including the establishment of low-emission areas no later than 2023, as well as measures to promote movements on foot, bicycle and other means of active transport.

In addition, the document highlights that, in accordance with the clean mobility regulations approved by the European Union and with the subsequent revisions and improvements agreed upon, both Balearic Islands as the Canary Islands They will have the possibility of requesting the implementation of measures to promote clean mobility, as well as the restriction of the circulation in their territory of polluting cars and vans.

Charging point quota

Among the measures included in the preliminary draft Law is also that service stations that sell more than 10 million liters of fuel per year they will have to install “at least” an electrical recharging infrastructure of power equal to or greater than 50 kilowatts (kW) that must provide service within a period of 21 months from the entry into force of this Act.

On their side, the owners of the fuel and fuel supply facilities, with an aggregate annual sales volume in 2019 greater than or equal to 5 million liters and less than 10 million liters, will install, for each of these facilities, at least one infrastructure for electric recharging with a power equal to or greater than 50 kW, which must provide service within 27 months.

Since 2021, the new service stations o those that reform will have to install, regardless of its sales volume, at least one electrical recharging infrastructure with a power equal to or greater than 50 kW in direct current, which must provide service from the start-up of the installation.