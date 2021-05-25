The Government approves a loan of 5 million for the communities that take in migrant minors from Ceuta

The Government will approve this Tuesday, May 25, in the Council of Ministers, an extraordinary credit of 5 million euros for the autonomous communities that take in unaccompanied migrant minors from Ceuta, face the expenses derived from this situation, according to sources from the Ministry of Social Rights have informed Europa Press.

The same sources have specified that Government and CC AA will agree this Tuesday in the Territorial Council of Social Services the distribution of those 5 million euros depending on the unaccompanied migrant minors from Ceuta that each community receives.

This will be agreed this Tuesday during an extraordinary meeting of the Plenary of the Territorial Council of Social Services and the System for Autonomy and Attention to Dependency, convened by the Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, and which will be held from 10:00 hours by videoconference. The meeting will also addressto the management of projects financed with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Regarding the second item on the agenda – the agreement on the reception of unaccompanied migrant children and adolescents from Ceuta – the Executive and the CC AA had already met on this matter last Wednesday, May 19, in a Territorial Council convened urgently by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, after the migration crisis in Ceuta.

At this meeting, the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 proposed to the regional governments the reception of about 200 boys and girls who were already in protection centers in Ceuta and whose legal, school and health situation is attended to and regularized by the Autonomous City.

In this way, you want release the protection centers for these minors in Ceuta, to be able to adequately attend to the recently arrived minors. Some 1,500 children crossed the border last week.

At the meeting, the distribution of minors among the territories was discussed in a climate of collaboration and solidarity as “general tonic”.

Madrid and Galicia, the ones that will most welcome

As communicated by the CC AA after the meeting, Madrid and Galicia are the communities that will host the largest number of minors. Specifically, the Community of Madrid has communicated that it will receive 20 unaccompanied foreign minors from Ceuta, according to the report sent to them by the Ministry of Social Rights last week.

The same number of minors, a total of 20 will be received in Galicia, and the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has complained about the distribution criteria, although he announced that he will accept them.

Another 18 minors will be welcomed in Castilla y León. Andalusia, which at first indicated that it could not take in more minors, finally announced that will host 13, the same as the Valencian Community. In addition, the Balearic Islands will receive 11 minors, the same number as Extremadura and Asturias.

While, Euskadi will host 8 minors; the Region of Murcia will protect 7 of them, and Cantabria, another 7. They also showed their willingness to host Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha and Aragon. For its part, La Rioja reported that it has reduced to five the initial proposal of the central government that this community take in seventeen minors.

The Ministry has reported that Ceuta is already in a position to transfer these children to the autonomous communities, for which it has the support of the General Directorate for the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

As stated by Belarra, “These transfers could be made immediately, and thus be able to adequately attend to the children who have just arrived “.

The departure of 5 million that the Government will approve this Tuesday, joins others that the Executive has allocated for the reception of unaccompanied migrant minors in recent months.

Specifically, in the Territorial Council on April 30, Social Rights announced the distribution of 8 million euros among the autonomous communities that had volunteered in solidarity to host foreign minors who migrate alone. In addition, in December 2020, another 10 million euros were already allocated to the Canary Islands to assist these children.