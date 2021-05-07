The Government approves a decree with changes in the guarantee

The Government agrees to changes in the guarantee of the products. We tell you how it affects the car and what happens in the event of a breakdown.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 6, 2021 (2:20 p.m. CET)

The Government changes with a Royal Decree the guarantee of cars, thus affecting a number of

The warranty for products purchased new and second-hand is extended. Government, ensuring that a multitude of goods were purchased with the intention of being used for more than two years, has approved a Royal Decree that affects the guarantee of products and that has special relevance in the case of the automobile.

Until now, just as we told you in articles like this, all the new cars They had a minimum of two years of guarantee, unless a longer period of time was specified in the contract. In the case of second hand vehiclesThis period was one year for goods purchased from a dealer and six months if it was from an individual. However, it was up to the buyer to prove that the good had a hidden fault at the time of purchase.

Now this changes radically. With the publication of this new Royal Decree that will enter into force on January 1, 2022New vehicles, as we say, will have a three-year guarantee and a lack of conformity with the good offered can be alleged during the first two years, without the need to make it clear at the time of delivery, as was the case up to now.

But in the case of second-hand vehicles, the change is more profound. First, used cars will have a minimum warranty of one year. In this period of time, the seller will have to take care of the repairs and the seller will not have to prove that these faults existed at the time of purchase. What’s more, in the event of a breakdown considered serious may demand the return of the money, without the seller having the option to repair the damage.

“Ancove considers it particularly serious that the Government has not taken advantage of the regulatory change required by the European Commission to have addressed in depth the reality of second-hand vehicles,” the National Association of Vehicle Dealers, Who they bet because the regime of second-hand vehicles is special and guarantees are established based on their antiquity and the kilometers traveled, considering that these data directly affect the useful and expected life of the car.