The Ministry of Justice calculates that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause bankruptcy proceedings in Spain grow 246% this year and 619% next year, almost 900% in two years, due to the economic consequences of the health crisis.

These data were provided this Thursday by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, in his appearance in committee in the Senate, where from four in the afternoon explains the actions of your department during the health crisis and the roadmap for the entire legislature.

In this sense, Campo explained that, after the “halt” in the courts due to the state of alarm, his ministry will develop “reactivation plans in the jurisdictional orders most affected by Covid-19.” These actions will be approved within a maximum period of 15 days after the Council of Ministers approves the lifting of the exceptional measures.

He noted that the “imperative need to adopt all these measures” is supported by the forecasts that have been made of how the health crisis will affect the increase in work in the courts. According to the calculations made, the growth of the cases entered in the social jurisdiction by the Covid-19 will increase in 2,020 up to 31%, reaching 140% in 2021, with more than a million new issues.

ALMOST 5,600 TELEWORK POSTS

Regarding bankruptcy proceedings, the head of Justice said that the increase due to the coronavirus may be 246% for the year 2020 and 619% for the year 2021. That is, Of the barely 7,000 contests presented in 2019, it would go to 50,000 in 2021.

Coinciding with these estimates on the increase in cases, Campo stressed that “all people in the service of Justice have made colossal efforts to keep the essential of the public service that is Justice standing.” For this reason, he appreciated the work that judges, prosecutors, lawyers of the Justice Administration, lawyers, attorneys, social graduates, notaries, registrars, officials and other professionals have been doing during the state of alarm.

The minister also explained that, in order to avoid contagions among the professionals of the Justice, in “record time more than 5,572 teleworking positions have been set up for judges, prosecutors, lawyers of the Administration of Justice, territorial and computer managers , as well as for the staff of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences. Further, 1,757 teleworking posts have been arranged for the Civil Registry.

In parallel, 117 videoconference rooms have been created to facilitate meetings between guard courts and police stations. Another 16 have also been created for prosecutors. In addition, remote access has been provided to the Minerva procedural management system, to the recording of eFidelius courtrooms and to the LexNET electronic communications system.

.