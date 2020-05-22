Health confirmed that from next Monday 46% of the population will enter phase 2 and there will no longer be any territory in 0. Madrid, Barcelona and its metropolitan areas and much of Castilla y León have achieved the ‘yes’ of the Ministry as it moves forward to phase 1. “data-reactid =” 17 “> Spain is making progress in de-escalation. Health has confirmed that from next Monday 46% of the population will enter phase 2 and there will no longer be any territory in 0. Madrid, Barcelona and its metropolitan areas and much of Castilla y León have achieved the ‘yes’ of the Ministry in their wake forward to phase 1.

With half the country in phase 2 a question is taken up again that they have transferred Salvador Illa at the press conference. Is mobility between provinces allowed? The minister has been forceful. “Mobility between provinces, islands or health areas is not yet allowed.” “Data-reactid =” 18 “> With half the country in phase 2, a question is taken up that has been transferred to Salvador Illa at the press conference. Is mobility between provinces allowed? The minister has been blunt. “Mobility between provinces, islands or health areas is not yet allowed.”

The reference to not only provinces comes from the fact that in both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands the territorial unit used in this process is the island, while in communities such as Catalonia, three of its health regions are going to debut phase 2 (Terres del Ebre, Alt Pirineu-Aran and Camp de Tarragona), but the rest of the territory is not.

With the arrival of the new week the relief measures will be expanded: the citizens of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​among other cities, will be able to sit down to have a drink on a terrace and will be able to hold meetings of up to 10 people. The inhabitants in provinces in phase 2 will be able to reopen their shopping centers, the interior of bars and restaurants, hold meetings of up to 15 people or move to their second residences always within the marked territory.

But, as the Minister of Health has made clear, we will still have to wait to go to the town, see the family in another province or do tourism beyond the territorial unit in which he resides.

