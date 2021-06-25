The Government announces that the public will be able to return to the stadiums next season

The public returns to the stadiums. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that the Government eliminates all restrictions regarding public access to Spanish stadiums. In this way, normality returns with respect to the influx of stadium fans at the beginning of the next season of the Santander League, the Second division and the ACB. In the coming weeks it will be seen if the sports venues will finally be able to be filled to 100%.

«We abolished article 15.2 of the Law of the new normality, which had to do with the influx of public to the stadiums of the Liga de Fútbol Profesional and the ACB. Therefore, we return to normality in terms of the influx of public when La Liga and the ACB begin. I am convinced that it will be news that is well received and accepted in the sport of our country, “said Carolina Arias at the press conference after the Council of Ministers this Thursday.

The first step towards the return of the public to Spanish stadiums took place last May, when the Minister of Culture and Sports, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, announced the return of fans with a limited capacity and only in those communities in phase one of the pandemic. After the announcement, stadiums like the one in The ceramic, the Martinez Valero or the Valencia city They were able to enjoy the meetings with a 30% capacity and the obligation to maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters.

Also, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) authorized the public entry into the soccer and basketball promotion playoffs at the beginning of June. In the playoff to the First Division, the fields of the Leganes, Almeria, Vallecano Ray Y Girona allowed a maximum of 1,500 people inside. For its part, the Endesa League playoffs had a thousand fans in the stands.

Will I have to wear a mask in the stadiums?

Next Saturday, June 26, masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces. However, it is unknown if fans will have to wear it to a soccer gameAlthough it is abroad, it is a massive event. Carolina Darias He has not specified whether it will be necessary to wear a mask in the First and Second Division matches, but has clarified when it is necessary to wear it: “If we are going to walk around our surroundings, no, but if we are going to take public transport, yes. It will be convenient to always carry it with you to comply with what this modification says ».

In any case, it will depend on whether it is possible to respect the safety distance inside the stadiums, among other circumstances. In the case of basketball gamesAll of them will be held in indoor pavilions, so the mask will be mandatory.

The public will return to the Spanish stadiums as normal as of next season. A great news for clubs, who have suffered millions in losses due to the absence of the public in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.