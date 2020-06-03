The Government has announced that it will shortly launch an investment plan and another to promote bicycle use, as explained by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, in the Senate.

Specifically, the plan on bikes will include actions to promote this individual mode of transport for urban transfers, among which he cited the installation of “Park bikes” in the Cercanías stations.

Ábalos made this announcement at his appearance this Wednesday in the Senate, which, as indicated, coincides with the World bike day.

The minister, who plans to meet with hims members of the Bicycle Board, framed this plan in the strategy of its Department “to promote other less polluting modes of transport”, reports Europa Press.

In fact, the plan is announced when this mode of transport, like others of the so-called ‘micro mobility,’ such as the scooter, try to promote the confinement de-escalation plan for commuting in cities in order to avoid crowds on public transport.

Despite this, Ábalos believes that public transport, the metro, trams and buses “must continue to be the backbone of mobility in our cities and territories.”

Trust in public transport

“We cannot overload our cities with more cars because that would mean more pollution, less public space for people and less health,” he said.

Therefore, he called recover the confidence of citizens in public transport, given the hygiene, prevention and safety measures they have adopted, and because “there is also no scientific evidence that public transport is one of the main foci of the spread of the virus when taking measurements adequate ».

“Quite the contrary, in traceability reports made in some countries, in fact, public transport does not appear as a special source of contagion,” he said.

Investment plan and reforms

But it was not the only announcement made by Minister Ábalos. The Government is preparing a Investment and Reform Plan to be developed over the next two years with the aim of “promoting a rapid, solid and inclusive economic recovery after the crisis”.

This recovery plan seeks to “connect” the long-term objectives of the Spanish economy, “as is the change in the production model, with the creation of economic activity and short-term employment ».

“All this aligned with the objectives of the EU’s economic policy and the European Recovery Plan,” Ábalos explained in his appearance in the Senate.

The minister advances the recovery plan that the Government prepares after this past Sunday, the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez, announced that Spain will present to Brussels an “unprecedented” recovery plan to revive the economy and rebuild the country’s productive fabric in order to channel the 140,000 million that the European recovery plan reserves for Spain.

Also, the two years duration for those who design the plan coincide with the deadline that the Executive has set to overcome the crisis, as Sánchez himself recalled in his last appearance.

Regarding the Ministry of Transport, its owner indicated that it will have an important role in the plan, given that it will provide four blocks of measures to contribute to recovery. These are initiatives related to living place, the Logistics, the mobility, and the security and the conservation of infrastructures.

“There are policies of the Ministry that have a great driving effect on economic activity and that are part of some of the proposals that we have already moved to try to break through the European reconstruction plan,” explained Ábalos.

Rental Housing Program

In addition, the head of Transportation indicated that his Department is preparing a crash plan for the «Reinforcement» of the security and maintenance of transport infrastructure and services, and another shock plan on «sustainable mobility in urban and metropolitan settings».

In addition, the Ministry will include in the recovery plan prepared by the Government a program of rehabilitation and energy efficiency of buildings, another for rental housing, and an access to housing program.

The Ábalos Department will also contribute to the national plan with a program to “promote the digitization and sustainability of the logistics chain for the transport and distribution of goods.”

Regarding the rental housing program, he indicated that he works with the private sector to form a public park of apartments for rent through systems for the assignment of surface rights or administrative concessions of public land, “beginning with those of the General State Administration” .