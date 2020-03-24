The Government announced the payment of 10,000 pesos in April for informal workers and monotributistas of the lowest categories

The coronavirus pandemic continues to claim thousands of victims and infected worldwide while generating a significant deterioration in the economic system of the countries as a result of the mandatory but necessary quarantines to contain the spread of Covid-19. In this context, and after a battery of measures announced last week by the Government, on Monday the Ministers of Economy, Martín Guzmán and Labor, Claudio Moroni, reported new economic measures focused on monotributistas, self-employed workers and those in the informal sector.

“Everyone should be protected in this crisis situation,” said Guzmán. So he said it was established. “the creation of an emergency family income for self-employed workers in informality or category A and B monotributistas, between 18 and 65 years“He explained.

The Minister of Economy indicated that it will be through “a one-time payment, in principle during April, of $ 10,000 that could be repeated if circumstances warrant. It will reach families who have not been protected by other benefits “. The universe that this measure will reach is 3.6 million people.

The Minister of Labor, Claudio MoroniHe pointed out: “We are reaching the sector with the state, which in this emergency situation has no chance of continuing with its work. We are going to define this universe of workers through the family, that is, when their family has no other income. It is going to be a very simple system ”.

The requirements to access this benefit to be granted by the State is that families do not have any other income, nor a large estate, nor possess financial income or investments as fixed terms. The beneficiary must be Argentine, naturalized or be a resident with more than two years.

The system to access it will be through an inscription through a web page that the Government will announce in the coming days and that will be in charge of the National Social Security Administration (Anses).

“The measure announced by the Government is compatible with the Universal Child Allowance (AUH). Tomorrow the standard will be signed and published. We hope that in April registration will be enabled and we will use data that the State already has, ”said Moroni.

And I add: “The idea is to establish a term of 10 or 15 days to fill out that registration via the internet. From there we will fix the payment date ”.

Meanwhile, Guzmán clarified: “What is sought is that the State reaches families that today are not protected by other benefits. This is not for retirees or for those who receive assistance programs ”.

Last week, the Government had announced a package focused on SMEs that included unemployment insurance, private wages at the expense of the State, maximum prices and new Procrear, among other actions aimed at alleviating the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

The purpose of the announced decisions, which had been advanced by the President Alberto Fernández in television interviews over the weekend, it is to try to contain sectors of the population whose activities are fully undermined by the social isolation dictated to moderate the impact of the pandemic.

In Argentina there is a universe of 3.6 million monotributistas; almost 2 million of them are registered in the lowest categories. For their part, workers in the informal economy represent 30% of families, according to UCA calculations, and 35% of the economically active population that does not have the capacity to interrupt their tasks without losing all their income. Self-employed workers, in turn, are estimated at one million across the country.

“The issue was already raised by the President for monotributistas and informal workers, such as taxi drivers, waiters, tile workers, gardeners; a lot of people who earn a day and who are not in a situation of poverty, but who live from it, and today have difficulties, “said the Minister of Social Development in radio statements over the weekend, Daniel Arroyo.

How to pay with banks closed

Part of the problem is how to get the subsidies to people who are not banked or do not have debit cards, such as those that AUH beneficiaries can access., for example. One of the routes that the Central Bank enjoys, according to what it could find out Infobae, is the use of Banco Nación.

The Nation has in favor the availability of branches and ATMs well distributed throughout the country. Social distancing measures keep branches closed but with active ATMs. A quick way would be to associate the cash transfers with a document number, but the problem that this method brings is that it needs second degree security elements, to avoid fraud (that someone uses a foreign DNI number). And that element of security is difficult to achieve if the blinds of the banks remain low.

The measure, which is under study in the Ministry of Health, could be made official through a DNU in the next few hours that seeks to reward workers who have complied with presenteeism.

Economic measures for the formal sector

The government announced last week a series of economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the level of activity. Government determinations aimed at guaranteeing production, work and supply. There are also other decisions related to the financial, labor and social measures that cover the most vulnerable sectors such as retirees.

In this way, the Executive exempts from the payment of employer contributions to the sectors most affected by the crisis, such as leisure: cinemas and theaters and restaurants, passenger transport and hotels.

There will also be a reinforcement for unemployment insurance and it is expanded in the Productive Recovery Program (Repro): a part of the workers’ wages will be paid.

On the other hand, a line of soft loans for some $ 350,000 million was set up to guarantee the production and supply of food and basic supplies, boost activity and finance the operation of the economy at this juncture.

Likewise, the Central Bank released reserve requirements to be used for loans at moderate rates for SMEs and established new caps on the position of Liquidity Letters (Leliq) of the banks. In this way, it will release some $ 350,000 million to be used in soft loans to companies and families, due to restrictions in trade and production due to measures to stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

After today’s announcement, Economía sent a statement with a summary of the economic announcements so far.

Extra payment of the AUH and AUE. Bonus amount: $ 3,103. Universe: all perceivers of AUH and AUE. Profits: 4.35 million. Implementation: automatic.

Bonus for retirees and pensioners. Bonus amount: $ 3,000. Universe: For those who receive a single minimum credit. Profits: 4.65 million recipients. Implementation: automatic.

Bonus for recipients of social plans. Bonus amount: $ 3,000. Universe: 556 thousand people who earn half the minimum wage. Profits: 556 thousand. Implementation: automatic

IFE Emergency Family Income (IFE). Amount: $ 10,000 (in April, with the possibility of an extension in May). Universe: monotributistas (categories A and B), monotributistas sociales, informal workers, beneficiaries of Universal Allowance for Child or Pregnancy or PROGRESAR. Benefits: 3.6 million homes. The amount of the IFE is $ 10,000 and is carried out for a single time in the month of April, although it may be repeated during the month of May if circumstances warrant. The payment date will be in mid-April. For people who do not have a CBU, Banco Nación will provide simple and accessible mechanisms taking care that the transfer of people is not necessary.