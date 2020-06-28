The Minister of Transportation, Mario Meoni, announced that with the new strict quarantine that Alberto Fernández determined from July 1 to 17 there will be special permits that will last 24 hours for those who are not essential workers.

« We will apply Decree 297 that establishes 24 essential activities that can use public transportation plus two new categories, They will work as special permits and will be valid for 24 hours and can be processed at most twice a week. They are for separated fathers and mothers, for those who have to do emergency procedures, assistance to family members or people who are undergoing some treatment, prolonging the nature of the illness who do or do not have to attend healthcare centers ”, he explained in dialogue with Radio Continental.

In the event that a person must be mobilized by force majeure, he must support with reliable documentation or argument that he is circulating on public roads, either in his vehicle or in public transport. And precisely for this reason is that it was decided not to block the SUBE.

“Although we had originally said to block the SUBE for non-essential workers, we are not going to do it. But if we notice that these cards are used frequently, we will suspend them for a period of time”Meoni explained.

Essential workers residing in AMBA will have time from Monday, June 29 at 00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. to renew their CUHC (Certificate of Unique Circulation Enablers) through the CuidAR app or at www.argentina.gob.ar/circular, thus reimbursing itself in the system and obligatorily consigning the SUBE patent and / or card number.

« On Monday and Tuesday the two certificates will coexist, but from Wednesday only the new one will govern. It does not vary much from the previous one, but it is a new stage and the activities must be validated again, ”said the Minister.