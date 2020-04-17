Some provinces will slowly begin to resume their normal rhythm starting next week, when the national government begins to apply the concept of managed quarantine, which involves enabling certain activities in jurisdictions where there is no local circulation of coronavirus.

This scheme had been anticipated by President Alberto Fernández last week, when he extended a second time the total confinement, arranged in principle until April 26.

The gradual reopening of the economy as of Monday was confirmed by the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, in an interview with Public TV.

“Starting Monday, activities will be resumed, together with the protocols defined by the Ministry of Health, which is the authority on health matters, in many Argentine provinces where there is no viral circulation, or they did not have cases of coronavirus or they have contagion averages over 14 days“The official assured after the meeting led yesterday by President Alberto Fernández with the governors.

After that meeting, in which the head of state presented to the governors the proposal for the debt restructuring, Cafiero made it clear that these exceptions will occur in the framework of the “managed quarantine” that the President raised last Friday when he announced the extension of the isolation until April 26. He even said that there is “a smart map” that the national government looks at and that shows “areas where there is no viral circulation, or they did not have cases, or the contagion averages are higher than the 14-day average.”

In this way, he said, in those places, “activities will be resumed in conjunction with protocols defined by the Ministry of Health in many Argentine provinces.” In principle, the City of Buenos Aires, the province of Buenos Aires and the large urban centers will be out of this scheme.

The Governor of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, gave some indications of the activities that could be resumed due to the requests made by the different jurisdictions. In radio declarations, he stated that there will be special authorizations for establishments that carry out activities to collect services and taxes.

The retail trade of clothing, footwear, leather goods, electronics, appliances, games and toys, personal care, paint shops, sale of construction and decoration materials will also be allowed. through various electronic commerce platforms, telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact.

It will also enable scheduled medical and dental care for monitoring chronic and preventive diseases, with a previous shift, under a scheme of two patients per hour.