The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will sign today with the leaders of the employers CEOE and Cepyme and the unions UGT and CC OO the pact that they reached last week to extend the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) beyond the validity of the alarm state. According to the Government, the signing of the agreement in Moncloa will be attended by the general secretaries of CC OO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, as well as the presidents of CEOE and Cepyme, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva. The Executive will also be present by the Vice President, Pablo Iglesias; the vice president, Nadia Calviño, and the minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz.

The agreement, which was agreed on Thursday night and submitted to the governing bodies of the social partners on Friday morning, has been the result of weeks of difficult negotiations, with the possibility that the state of alarm would not be extended, affecting to more than three million workers included in ERTE due to force majeure. The norm in which this agreement will be embodied is expected to be approved in the Council of Ministers tomorrow, Tuesday, and will differentiate between the ERTE due to total and partial force majeure.

The total force majeure, for companies that still cannot restart activity, will imply maintaining 100% exemption from contributions for those with less than 50 workers, and 75% for others. The partial force majeure will suppose exemptions from 30 to 85% depending on the circumstances, prioritizing the reduction of the working day over the maintenance of the suspension. Aid is subject to the commitment to maintain employment for a period of six months from the date of resumption of activity, even if it is partially or only affects part of the workforce. This commitment will be considered breached if any worker affected by an ERTE is fired, unless it is appropriate or there is an interruption of the discontinuous fixed contract or the termination of a temporary contract or if the work or service object of the contract cannot be carried out immediately.

