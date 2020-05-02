The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, affirmed this Saturday that in the industrial sector, it is being analyzed which new sectors could begin to resume activity in May. In that sense, he stated that this month “going to have a significant increase in the amount of activities that will be incorporated “.

“It is being analyzed in the industrial sector which different plants can start operating”, the minister said in statements to CNN Radio.

“If we look at the employment side, 43% was what was working until recently. Then we went above 50% and I think another important leap can be made in May“said the head of the Productive Development portfolio.

The national government applied compulsory social isolation on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after successive extensions extended it until next May 10.

Kulfas explained that the government’s objective is “avoid the closure of companies and mass layoffs” in the pandemic, and argued that economic activity “begins to take another color” due to the opening of sectors in different provinces.

“The objective was to avoid closing companies and massive layoffs. Over the course of the month we are going to see the concrete effects,” said Kulfas.

In this line, the national official remarked that “companies did not come from a slack situation. We had a very bad 2018 and 2019, and for many SMEs this was a very strong blow.”

For this reason, Kulfas said: “We have implemented the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP), which will allow the State to pay half the salary of workers in companies that have been affected.”

On the other hand, he maintained that at this time “economic activity is beginning to take on a little bit different color because it has already been enabled for many provinces that do not have cases or that have everything relatively controlled, to begin to open and this will generate an important movement “

