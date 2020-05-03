The BOE published this Wednesday a resolution promoted by the Ministry of Health that sets the maximum amount of sale to the public of surgical masks and gels and hydroalcoholic solutions so that citizens can access these protective health products in non-abusive economic conditions Of the health.

From tomorrow, surgical masks will have a maximum RRP of 0.96 euros. For its part, the price of gels and hydroalcoholic solutions temporarily authorized by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) will depend on the milliliters purchased.

If you buy a container of up to 150 ml., will cost € 0.021 / ml; 150 ml. up to 300 ml., € 0.018 / ml; and if a quantity of 300 ml is purchased. up to 1,000 ml., will cost € 0.015 / ml. It’s about prices with VAT included or, where appropriate, the corresponding equivalent surcharge tax.

As published in the Resolution of April 22, 2020, the maximum RRP of hygienic masks and healthy skin antiseptics authorized by the AEMPS will be determined at the next meeting of the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices (CIPM), the collegiate body of the Ministry of Health of which several ministries and the autonomous communities are part, “in order to obtain more information on manufacturing costs”.

This Commission has already determined the prices that are published today, in a telematic meeting in extraordinary session last Tuesday. This was established by Order SND / 354/2020, published by the BOE last Sunday, which establishes exceptional measures to guarantee access by the population to products recommended for use as hygienic measures for the prevention of infections by COVID- 19.

