Attendees of places of worship where they are directly on the ground and take off their shoes before entering, they must use personal rugs and place their footwear in the stipulated places, bagged and separated, during phase 1 of the de-escalation that begins this Monday in some parts of Spain. This would be the case in prayer in mosques, although Muslims have already announced that they will not proceed to group ceremonies until phase 3 of the de-escalation.

Thus this is reflected in the order published by the Executive in the Official State Gazette (BOE), of May 9, for the relaxation of certain national restrictions, established after the declaration of the state of alarm in application of phase 1 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality.

The order allows attendance at places of worship provided that it does not exceed a third of its capacity and that the general safety and hygiene measures established by the health authorities are complied with.

With these conditions, the Muslims will not resume community prayers in Spanish mosques until phase 3 of the de-escalation (at the earliest, on June 10) and until then suspend all those religious activities that involve crowding, including the community prayer of the feast of the end of Ramadan (Id Al-Fitr).

"The Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE) recommends: the suspension of those religious activities that involve crowding, such as the five daily prayers, the Friday prayer, iftar, the tarawih prayer, group educational activities, talks, etc., until the arrival of phase 3 or advanced, which would begin predictably from June 10, 2020," the CIE said in a statement.

For these same reasons, the CIE also recommends the suspension of community prayer for the celebration of the end of the month of the fast of Ramadan (Id Al-Fitr) this year.

According to the Islamic Commission of Spain, in the month of Ramadan, Muslims often go “in large numbers” to mosques to perform the Tarawih prayer, to break the collective fast, to attend sermons and religious talks.

For this reason, they point out that at this time it would be difficult to reopen the mosques to collective prayers with a capacity control, which should be 30% in phase 1 and 50% in phase 2, according to the plan of government discontent.

“We believe that mosques will need more time to receive all the information and organize to control access and verify compliance with the regulations of the Ministry of Health, the placement of disinfecting gels, prepare oratories according to the recommended safety distances and avoid crowds at the entrance and exit ”, specifies the CIE.

On the other hand, they consider it important that the Muslim faithful who go to the mosques are previously informed of the restrictions and access conditions, the distances that must be maintained, the need to go each with their mat, the use of the bathrooms to carry out the ablutions (the washing of the face, hands and feet before prayer), the use of books in oratories, or the need to limit handshakes and hugs to avoid sources of contagion.

In any case, during these first phases of the de-escalation, mosques will be able to open for those activities that do not involve crowding, such as “the payment of zakat (alms) by the faithful, making an appointment to ask the imam for advice, meetings of those responsible for mosques to study the return to normality, distribution of food for the benefit of the less fortunate, “always complying with the regulations and giving” prior appointment “to the faithful in cases where necessary, as they have specified to Europa Press from the Islamic Commission of Spain.

Finally, the Islamic Commission of Spain appreciates “the effort of society as a whole” in the fight against the virus and the “tireless” work of healthcare professionals and other essential services professionals. They also highlight “the effort of the Islamic communities that in these difficult moments have collaborated in social activities for the benefit of the least favored”; They show their sadness at “the devastating effects of this pandemic,” they sympathize with the victims and call on Muslims “to continue to responsibly comply with the rules of social confinement and de-escalation.”

