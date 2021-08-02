The Government allocates 7.23 billion of European funds to the communities

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, this Monday at the ministry. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Transfer done. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced this Monday that 7,230 million euros of European funds have already been allocated to the communities. In addition, an additional 200 will be distributed in the coming days “and it is on the way to fulfill” the 10,500 pledged by Pedro Sánchez last Friday at the Conference of Presidents.

Montero has specified that the “distribution criteria” of the funds are adopted in the different sectors and it is each ministry that agrees with the community how the money is distributed, in what amount and during what period.

The head of the Treasury has admitted that the mechanism is moving away from the one that is used to the cohesion funds and has stressed that this system is different from the recovery plan and, therefore, “confuses” when proposing co-governance mechanisms or how and in what way communities participate.

Montero has defended that the sectoral conference is “the nucleus” of the distribution

Montero has defended that the sectoral conference is “the nucleus” of the distribution and where competent persons determine if for the criterion of distribution of biodiversity it is necessary to do it in terms of kilometers of coastline, forest or number of declared species.

These criteria, however, have nothing to do, for example, with the distribution of funds on housing issues, “where the number of inhabitants has greater weight.”

The minister has detailed this Monday to the communities the distribution of funds already assigned in the different sector tables. The minister has revealed that Transport has already distributed 1,631 million in the housing conference, in the Education conference another 1,410 have been for Vocational Training and the reduction of the digital gap and in Ecological Transition and 1,086 million for waste regulations and electricity lines .

In care policies, 731 million have been distributed in the equality and social inclusion sector, 688 million in employment and in health matters, another 399 million have been distributed for high-tech equipment. The sector conferences of justice, equality and culture have allocated 90 million each.

At a press conference, the minister urged the communities to “row in the same direction” because the recovery plan is a “country project”, she insisted that the meeting was “friendly and raised from respect” and he has criticized those who have an interest in transferring “the noise and the anger”.

Montero has pointed out, regarding the distribution criterion, that this architecture of the plan is due to the fact that the fishing criteria “has nothing to do with the urban agenda and education with biodiversity” and the Government in its entirety watches over the territorial cohesion and that there is a “reasonable allocation”.

It is the architecture that Brussels has proposed

“It is the architecture that Brussels has proposed, it is a country project and a country is much more than the sum of 17 communities,” said Montero.

The Minister of Finance has admitted that there must be a mechanism so that if a community cannot comply, then the rest will have to take charge of those resources so that initiatives can be promoted.

“It is not about punishing anyone, it is about the end result being the one committed to Brussels,” he said.

“Brussels does not enter into if a community has not complied, the one who asks for explanations is the Government of Spain,” insisted the minister, who has decided that Brussels will do “the monitoring, traceability, audit trails and may request information in every moment ”.

