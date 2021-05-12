The Government admitted a crisis in the supply of gasoline but asked to avoid panic purchases

The Government admitted on Tuesday that it faces a crisis in fuel supply in certain areas after the cyberattack against the country’s largest pipeline network, but he clarified that there is no shortage of gasoline.

During Monday afternoon the Joe Biden’s administration sent a statement in which he assured that there is a government effort in all areas to attend to it.

The government has asked consumers not to stockpile fuel and sellers not to take advantage of this moment to speculate.

“It’s not that we have a gasoline shortage, it’s that we have a supply shortage. Things will return to normal soon ”, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a press conference at the White House.

Granholm thus tried to calm fears of a shortage after Colonial, The company that supplies 45% of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, interrupted its operations after being the target of a cyberattack through a “Ransomware“, A program that blocks access to information in exchange for paying a reward to free it.

“We know we have gasoline, we just have to take it to the right places”, insisted the head of Energy of the Government of Biden, who explained that the most affected states are North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.

Granholm anticipated that for the closing of the markets on Wednesday Colonial will make a decision regarding the restart of pumping along the 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines it operates, although in any case he confessed that it will be a few days before the network is back on track. working.

The Administration of President Joe Biden, which has lifted restrictions on the transportation of fuel by road and other environmental to facilitate the supply, is evaluating measures to expand the distribution of fuels by sea and rail, according to the White House.

Experts have warned that if the stoppage of activities persists, fuel prices could reach levels not seen since the end of 2014.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) revealed that the average price of gasoline stood at $ 2.98 this Tuesday, compared to 2.96 for the national average over the weekend.

Also the intermediate oil price of Texas (WTI) -which serves as a benchmark in the United States- rose 0.55% to $ 65.28, after a session that started with losses although it recovered throughout the day.

Ghanholm called on gas station owners to act responsibly and warned that they will not tolerate “excessive price increases” for fuel, telling consumers that “there should be no reason to accumulate gasoline.”

Colonial reported on Twitter this Tuesday a temporary interruption of its website unrelated to the attack attributed to the Darkside hacking group.

In the same press conference as Granholm, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated that ransomware attacks have left more than $ 350 billion in losses in the country this year alone.

Mayorkas pointed out that this type of cyber attack is not an imminent threat, but is already here, and clarified that this “It is not unique to the United States.”

Already in a hearing held by a Senate committee, the director of the United States cybersecurity agency (CISA), Brandon Wales, had warned this Tuesday that cyberattacks such as the one suffered this weekend by the largest network of oil pipelines in the country ” they are increasingly sophisticated, frequent and aggressive ”.

The executive director of the conservative think tank Center for a Secure Free Society, Joseph Humire, told Efe that Colonial’s “is a serious attack” against part of the country’s critical infrastructure – which includes, among others, the water supply, security or public health services – and has revealed its “weakness” in the face of to this type of action.

Marty Edwards, vice president of OT security at Tenable and director of the Industrial Control Systems Cyber ​​Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT), which is part of CISA, pointed out in turn that guaranteeing the digital security of the networks that support this infrastructure “It must be a priority.”