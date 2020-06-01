The government of Pedro Sánchez has recognized that the Civil Guard, specifically its unit specialized in biological risks, delivered a report in January on the risks that the coronavirus could cause in Spain, such as reported OKDIARIO.

The Popular Party registered last April a question at the table of Congress about the report of which this medium was aware. The deputies, Isabel Borrego, Ana Vázquez, Beatriz Fanjul, Carlos Rojas, Pablo Hispan, Pablo Montesinos, María Teresa Jiménez, Juan Miguel Mateo and Luis Santamaría, were in charge of preparing the petition that stated the following: “In the month of January 2020, the CBRN Defense Unit of the Civil Guard revealed in a report the urgent need to make decisions to elaborate a protocol of action against the coronavirus. When was this protocol developed? On what dates and what measures have been carried out by the Civil Guard for the prevention and fight against Covid19? “, Can be read in the letter.

The Government has issued a response acknowledging that the CBRN unit “It issued a report that made a systematic analysis of the information available at that time (January 23) on this new type of virus.” In it, they admit that it was reported on «its origin and incidence in China, its possible symptoms and the incubation and treatment period. “

In addition, they assure that three days later (on January 27), an e-mail containing information of interest on preventive measures in relation to the coronavirus outbreak was sent to all its dependent units.

Government response

Therefore, the unit of the Civil Guard specialized in biological risks warned as early as January that it was necessary to start taking preventive measures against the virus that would eventually become a pandemic.

In this report, the Civil Guard, which is going through a delicate moment after the purges of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, They revealed the needs of the body, such as protection material, and knowledge of the threat that, according to what they valued, could end up affecting Spain. As it happened.

First report in January

The Civil Guard unit specialized in biological risks produced a report on January 23, warning that it was necessary to start taking preventive measures against the coronavirus. This was stated in that document that they raised after learning about the progress of the pandemic in China, revealed by OKDIARIO on March 29.

This unit highlighted in January the difficulties that could be caused by the coronavirus outbreak. He did so after analyzing the technical information that came from China and after checking the scope of the drastic measures that were being taken in the Asian country.

Customs, focus of interest

In that report, for which the Popular Party asked in Congress and forced the Government to respond, technicians from the unit informed the General Staff of the Civil Guard of the urgent need to take immediate decisions in order to prepare a protocol for action against the virus. A ‘road map’ so that the agents of the entire police force could be well equipped with material and knowledge in the face of the threat that, according to what they valued, could end up affecting Spain. As it happened.

That report placed special emphasis on areas customs, areas of direct contact with travelers from other countries. At that time, the General Staff did not consider it appropriate to take special protection measures. In those days the first death was confirmed in Wuhan (China).

However, despite knowing this and many other alerts that have been known in recent weeks, the decision to start taking measures was not taken until February. It was then that the protection protocols for the Civil Guard agents were drawn up. In addition, its application was not effective until the proclamation of the state of alarm, when the necessary material began to be distributed.

The part of the 8-M

The circumstance occurs that it is the Armed Institute who is conducting the investigation of the main piece that instructs the owner of the Court of Instruction number 51 of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, on the 8-M demonstration that was allowed by the government delegate, the socialist José Manuel Franco, despite the fact that the virus was already runaway in the region.

Precisely, Franco, who has been charged by Rodríguez-Medel for an alleged crime of prevarication, will have to testify this Friday, June 5, before the instructor. That same day the general secretary of the Government Delegation in the capital must also testify, Fernando Talavera Esteso, the chief of staff of the delegate, Luis María Sanz Moríñigo, and the director of the Citizen Security Unit, José Luis Correas Díaz.