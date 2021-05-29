The Government adds three months of delay in the housing law due to the refusal of the PSOE to comply with the rent pact

The government promised that the housing law would be processed in Congress on February 27 at the latest. But, near the end of May, not only has the text not reached the Lower House, but the PSOE and United We Can continue to not agree on the same issue that has been blocking progress for months: the regulation of rental prices. The Socialists refuse to comply with the agreement signed in October to “establish containment mechanisms” and “lower” prices. And, although the negotiation has not stopped, that shock keeps it on hold.

Since last month, and partly because of wanting to avoid the clashes in the electoral campaign for the Madrid 4-M elections, the weekly meetings held by the Ministry of Transport of José Luis Ábalos and the Ministry of Social Rights of Ione Belarra they have been replaced by a more discreet exchange of messages and documents. The negotiation, unlike what happened in the pre-campaign of the Catalan elections, has not stopped, but neither PSOE nor United We Can have given their arm to twist in relation to the regulation of rents.

The purples keep demanding it get going the price limit mechanism that was agreed upon at the time, by which the communities would have the ability to put a cap on leases in the most stressed areas. For its part, the PSOE maintains that its proposal, offering tax exemptions to owners who lower the price in these areas where rents are higher, is in line with what was agreed. And neither party abandons its claim.

However, in recent weeks both the socialists and United We Can yes they have proposed other complementary measures to try to attract their partner towards their positions. The PSOE, without renouncing its proposal for tax incentives, has offered to include in the law a mechanism by which housing rental contracts in stressed areas would be automatically extended with the same price if the tenant so wanted when it expired. That would facilitate the containment of prices in the areas in which they were most triggered, but it would imply that they would not force their reduction.

United We, for its part, has suggested to the socialists that the rule includes the limitation of rent prices, but giving wide sleeve to the communities so that they are the ones that define the details of regulation. With this, the morados try to make Transportes feel more comfortable by not having to assume the possible criticisms of the measure alone, at the same time that a legal umbrella would be offered to regional regulations such as the Catalan housing law, which establishes the limit of prices and that the PP has taken to the Constitutional Court.

“The final stretch”

Thus, and although the third month of delay has been added to the planned plan, there is no set calendar for presenting the housing bill, which will later have to be processed and approved in the Courts. However, a few days ago, Minister Ábalos affirmed that the negotiation is in “the absolutely final straight” and said that “simply” it is necessary that the PSOE and United We can agree on the regulation of rents. “In everything else there is already agreement,” he said.

It is true that the rest of the issues that the regulation will address are much more on track, but it is also true that there are still no minor fringes to close. In addition to the regulation of rents, another of the great objectives that the housing law will have will be the expansion of the offer. PSOE and United We Can have serious differences on how to expand the public park: the socialists want to build and the dwellings, to force the large owners to put part of their homes under social lease.

On the contrary, both formations have reached an agreement to penalize the owners who keep empty floors. This penalty It will be conveyed through a surcharge in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) For the owners of more than four empty homes that are empty for two years or more, and flats whose owner has moved for work, health or dependency reasons, as well as those that are under construction, for sale or rent, would be exempt. . In what there is still no agreement is in the amount of this surcharge in the IBI: the initial proposal of the PSOE was 75%, but Unidas Podemos proposed an increase of up to 200%.