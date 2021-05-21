The Government accuses Rabat of “blackmail”, which withdraws its ambassador due to the “lack of explanations” from Spain about Ghali

The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, was blunt with Morocco on Thursday by stating that is subjecting Spain to “blackmail” on the border with Ceuta and also violating the norms of international law. “We are not going to accept the slightest blackmail or questioning of territorial integrity,” he warned.

“The integrity of Spain is not negotiable or at stake and we will use all necessary means to guarantee territorial integrity and monitor the borders, “Robles said in an interview in RNE. The minister spoke of a” very serious “crisis that cannot be” ignored “, and hopes that Morocco has” drawn conclusions “from the response of Spain and the European Union.

Morocco, for its part, has not yet considered the crisis over. The Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naser Bourita, declared this Thursday that his ambassador in Spain, called for consultations last Tuesday in Rabat, “will not return while the crisis lasts, and the crisis will last as long as its true cause continues”, which is the “the lack of explanation and respect” in the presence of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, in Spanish territory, “in unworthy conditions for the rule of law”, and his failure to appear before the Spanish Justice.

In the first reference by a Moroccan official to the migratory avalanche over Ceuta in recent days -8,000 arrivals in 48 hours-, Burita said that this wave was due “to a context of fatigue in the Moroccan police force after the festivities at the end of Ramadan. “, but also to “the total inaction of the Spanish police”, which, according to him, is deployed at the rate of one policeman for every one hundred Moroccan agents in the border areas.

The tension “has been decreasing”

More restrained was the Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, who stressed that the tension in Ceuta “has been decreasing” and that it is expected return to normality “in the shortest time possible”, while the dialogue with Morocco continues.

In that sense, Montero pointed out that the mediation of King Felipe VI It is a question that is part of the conversations that are being held to normalize the migratory crisis, which, in order for them to work, “must take place at the level of high diplomacy.”

The mediation of the king, however, was used by the PP to criticize the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. “It means that there is no one in the Government capable of having an interlocution fluid with Morocco to be able to solve this problem, “said its secretary general, Teodoro García Egea.

Agreement to return immigrants

In any case, little by little the crisis is being redirected and both governments have reached an agreement for Morocco to accept delivery of all Moroccan immigrants who have entered Ceuta illegally at an average of about 40 every two hours, a process that already started on Wednesday night.

Returns are being made through the Tarajal border and local authorities are chartering buses for free so that returned emigrants can return to their homes. Thus, calm was the dominant trend on the border this Thursday, while Ceuta tried to gradually recover normality.

The Ceuta authorities have sheltered 850 minors and their attention was focused on the activity of the National Police, with coronavirus testing and in some cases to determine if they are under 18 years of age. The autonomous city has also facilitated a telephone contact for many Moroccan families who are looking for their children.

Transfers to the peninsula

On the other hand, the Ministry of Social Rights has already established the distribution between the autonomous communities of the 200 minors who will be transferred to the peninsula.

The method, agreed with the communities, takes into account criteria such as the population, the per capita income or the unemployment rate. According to his proposal, which is not mandatory, Madrid and Galicia will take care of 20 minors and will be the most welcoming. Then there are Castilla y León (18), La Rioja (17) and Catalonia (15), while the Valencian Community and Andalusia will host 13.

In the latter region, Vox has withdrawn its support for the autonomous government (PP-Cs) for taking in the minors, but the president of the Board, Juama MorenoHe stressed that it is a “legal and humanitarian obligation”, although he denounced that Andalusia is already “saturated” and requested “more resources” from the central government.