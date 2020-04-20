The player of the Spanish Handball Team, Ricky Rubio, during the presentation of the new room for cancer patients at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus, in Barcelona (Spain), on September 18, 2019. – David Zorrakino – Europa Press – Archive

BARCELONA, Apr. 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Families of the Generalitat and The Ricky Rubio Foundation promote the distribution of 2,500 books for minors under the care of the Catalan Executive, with the collaboration of Grup Enciclopèdia, in the face of the situation of confinement due to the coronavirus.

The Ricky Rubio Foundation has managed the acquisition and distribution of a ‘stock’ of 2,500 new books for reading and entertainment, aimed at a wide range of children and youth readers up to the age of 18, the department reported in a statement Monday.

The department has indicated that the need for children’s and youth literature has become more necessary as a consequence of the current circumstances and, while there is no lack of clarity, it has been agreed to send these books to the centers of the General Directorate of Attention to Children and Adolescents (Dgaia) to promote the habit of reading.

Councilor Chakir El Homrani has stated that it is an initiative to which he joins, which shows that collaboration is a “very powerful tool” in this exceptional situation and a measure to encourage reading to these minors.

The Ricky Rubio Foundation has highlighted the collaboration of the Grup Encicloèdia for the donation, and the NBA player has pointed out that the initiative is “very interesting and successful” because it improves the confinement of these young people; The Dgaia has already started the book distribution and planned how to circulate them with all the hygiene and prevention measures.