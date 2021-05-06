The Google Play Store will also have privacy labels

Google determined that, at least when it comes to privacy, Apple is a good example of practices that can be replicated. Through the Android Developers Blog, those from Mountain View announced that will add privacy labels to all apps in the Play Store. Of course, this movement, by requiring the intervention of the developers themselves, will start until 2022. It’s more than enough time for apps to prepare for it.

As Google explains, the privacy labels in the Play Store will help users to «understand the data that an application collects or shares, if that data is protected, and additional details that affect privacy and security. They ensure that developers share their thinking about data “transparency and control”. After all, correctly reporting how our personal information is used is an increasingly requested practice by users.

“The developers also want to provide additional context to explain data usage and how security practices might affect the application experience,” they add. Google, in a very similar way to Apple, will focus on the following privacy labels for Play Store apps:

The application has security practices, such as data encryption. Follow the Family Policy. The application needs the data to function and users have the option to share it. The security section of the application is verified by an independent third party. app allows users to request data deletion if they decide to uninstall it.

New obligations for developers in the Play Store

The developers will be obliged to inform in the Play Store “what types of data they collect and store”. Such as the approximate or precise location, contacts, name, correct electronic, photos, videos, audios and other stored files. Once it is clear what information they occupy, the next step will be to specify how they will use it. Whether they are part of the application’s functionality or to personalize the experience, among other options.

Google emphasizes that developers must provide accurate information, otherwise there will be sensations. “If we discover that a developer has misrepresented the data you provided and is in violation of policy, we will ask you to correct it. Applications that do not comply with the rules will be subject to the application of policies, “they add.

Finally, they indicate that developers will be able to start sending the requested information from the fourth quarter of 2021. It will be until the first half of 2022 when users will see the privacy labels in the Play Store. All applications of the digital store have until the second quarter of 2022 to adapt to the guidelines.

