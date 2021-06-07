The Google Pixel receive new features and one of them allows you to record videos to constellations | Technology

The news that Google has prepared for its terminals in June are varied: star videos, smarter Gboard and notifications in Digital Wellbeing.

Google terminals are not usually the most powerful or the best built. Its main asset is being backed by the creator of Android and this is evident in its exceptional image quality when taking pictures thanks to post-processing. The software is the central element of these devices and Mountain View takes care of it in detail.

The latest news coming to Pixel devices are varied and some somewhat bland, but we also find the ability to record videos using Night sight. For those of you who are not familiar with this term, it is the feature that allows you to take pictures in moments of almost total darkness and then come out perfectly illuminated.

Until now it was only possible to take photos, but Google has expanded the functionality of this feature and now it is also possible to record videos. The resulting files are in GIF format, so they are not normal videos with their corresponding sound. But it is a moving image archive. When using a camera shutter of several seconds, it is best to place the terminal on a tripod.

The constellation videos are the most striking novelty, but not the only one. Improvements are coming to Google Photos, the application will have a protected folder in which to store photos that we do not want to be automatically uploaded to the cloud. This comes as a solution for people who share storage or have a family group.

Another novelty that arrives this month is related to Digital Wellbeing, The application will recognize when we are walking and if we are using the mobile (screen activated) it will send us a notification to tell us to stop doing it. Google has not forgotten about Gboard and now the keyboard is smarter, because when copying phones and addresses it will suggest the times to paste them.