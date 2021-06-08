The Google Pixel are now capable of detecting traffic accidents in Spain

If you have a Google Pixel, you can drive a little safer: your mobile will be able to detect accidents.

Google Pixel crash detection was first introduced with the Pixel 4 series. However, it was initially only available in a very small number of countries.

Since its launch, this feature has prevented major catastrophes in traffic accidents, and now Google has announced that, with the June update, accident detection is now available in Spain.

Your Pixel will know if you have suffered a traffic accident

The road accident feature was available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia since its launch. However, with this update its availability is extended to Ireland, Singapore and Spain.

Thanks to her, the device you can detect if you have suffered a serious traffic accident, and it will check if the user of the device is okay. If there is no answer, automatically will start calling emergency services.

In order to activate this option, just access the “Personal Security” application installed on Pixel devices. Once there, the option “Accident detection” must be enabled.

