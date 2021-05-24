The Google Pixel 6 wants to stand out in photography

We still do not know the launch date of the Google Pixel 6, but we have seen so many leaks related to said terminal that we have, right now, a good dose of information to share with you.

The first thing is that, despite previous rumors that pointed to the launch of a single terminal, the Google Pixel 6, now we see that everything seems to indicate that the Mountain View company will also launch a Pro version, which will have a larger screen size (6.7 inches) and with a curved finish, in addition to other improvements that, for now, have not been specified.

On the other hand, the source of this new information believes that the Whitechapel SoC, the chip that will be used by both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, It won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 888, and it won’t be at the level of the Exynos 2100 either., but will be halfway between the SoC Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 888. If this is confirmed, its performance should be the equivalent of a Snapdragon 870.

The Google Pixel 6 aspires to revolutionize photography, and it will do so through AI

When Google introduced the Pixel Visual Core there was a real revolution in the smartphone sector. This SiP (“system in package”) worked as a highly specialized and fully programmable image sensor, which has a multicore architecture capable of carrying out image, viewing and artificial intelligence tasks. It was used in the Google Pixel 2 and 3, as well as its XL versions, and was replaced by the Pixel Neural Core in the Google Pixel 4 series.

With the Whitechapel SoC, Google will follow the same approach, and will shape a chip that will bring important improvements both in the ISP (image signal processing sensor) as in the NPU (neural processing unit). Both elements will improve the capabilities of the Google Pixel 6 working with computational photography, this will result in better quality photographs, even in adverse conditions.

The rest of the Google Pixel 6 specs look pretty good. It will be equipped, in theory, with a 50 MP sensor working as the main lens (wide angle), and will be supported by a 8 MP telephoto to get better images over long distances, thanks to its 5x optical zoom, which allows the image to be zoomed in without loss of quality.

For the rest, the Google Pixel 6 is expected to have a 6.4-inch screen (AMOLED panel) and FHD + resolution. It should come finished in metal and glass, a premium finish reserved for mid-range and high-end smartphones, and will have, except for surprise, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. Its operating system will be Android 12, and its price will be around between 600 and 750 euros, approximately.