The Google Pixel 6 vibrates to the rhythm of the music with its new processor ‘HapticGenerator’

A new ‘haptic effect coupled to audio’ will allow the Google Pixel 6 to vibrate to the beat of music or to configure custom vibration patterns for different ringtones.

Although we could not see them at Google I / O 2021, the truth is that we know a lot about the next mobiles of the Mountain View giant, because the design of these Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been joined by various leaks that have been painting us what the new smartphones made by Google will be or should be.

The last of these leaks was brought to us by fellow xda-developers following a Google post on the Android Developers website, in which reference is made to the new ‘HapticGenerator’ functionality within the AudioFX sections of the operating system, and that apparently would allow the Pixel 6 can do vibration effects following the rhythm of music or ringtones.

This new functionality is described as a “haptic effect coupled to audio” and refers to a function that it will make the Google Pixel 6 able to vibrate dynamically to the rhythm of the music or the sounds that are being played, probably to get more immersive experiences when consuming multimedia content or playing games with the smartphone.

HapticGenerator is an audio post processor that generates haptic data based on sound channels. This data is sent along with the audio data up to the ‘Hardware Abstraction Layer’, so the function will require the device to support haptic playback coupled to audio.

The design of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is confirmed in a new leak

We already know that the Pixel 6 will be the first mobiles with this option, but the explanation from the Android Developers website leaves the door open for other manufacturers and partners to adopt this HapticGenerator and allow your users to enjoy this vibration coordinated with the sound that is played.

Furthermore, it appears that Google is also testing dedicated APIs that would take advantage of this haptic generator to create custom effects for different ringtones, offering users options to customize types of vibration associated with tones and even specific contacts of our agenda.

Obviously this functionality it will not only depend on the software and how well Google manages to implement it, those who have tried it say that it works much better than similar options tested previously, and that is the vibration motors built into the devices will greatly change the experience, as well as the position of this vibration motor within the body of the different mobiles.

We also know that it is being tested on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, so it is most likely that initially ** only the Pixel 6 made by Google and some of the older Pixel ** from the Mountain View company can use it.

We will see with Android 12 and subsequent Developer Preview, which should reveal the functionality of the HapticGenerator at least in some terminals, and for now we are left with the published videos showing how it works in development phase… The thing seems quite curious, doesn’t it?

6 things we already know about the Google Pixel 6

