The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are filtered again and reveal all the details of their possible design

If everything goes as before, next October we should have a “Made by Google” event. If the company reveals all the software news at Google I / O, this event at the end of the year focuses on hardware And, if we talk about Google, we are talking, of course, about the Google Pixel, their own smartphones that, after the recent leaks, are beginning to be drawn more clearly.

If a few days ago Jon Prosser revealed the first images of the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, now it’s the turn of OnLeaks, one of the most prolific leakers in the mobile phone industry. He has published on 91Mobiles and Digit a series of renders based, he says, on CAD files.

A peculiar module, two colors and up to three cameras

We start with the Google Pixel 6, which would be the most basic model of the family. Always according to the OnLeaks images, the device will have a peculiar camera module that will expand through the upper area of ​​the back. This module will have a significant relief, since the thickness of the terminal will be 8.9 millimeters from the screen to the back and 11.8 millimeters from screen to module. 2.9 millimeters of difference, neither more nor less.

Apparently the terminal will be finished in double color, something typical of the Google Pixel (which always usually have the colored power button), only now it will be more evident. From what we can see in the images, the back will be white and will have the Google logo in orange in the central area, while the strip that will be above the module will be totally orange.

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 6.

From the renders, it appears that the Google Pixel 6 will have quite angled corners. The screen will be flat and 6.4 inches (unknown resolution), the fingerprint reader will be under it and it will have a somewhat pronounced chin. The internal chamber will be housed in a perforation in the upper central area.

As for the camera, the images reveal two sensors located on the back. Google has always bet on fewer cameras and more computational photography and it does not seem that that will change in its new smartphones. In the camera module we will find the two sensors, the LED flash and what looks like a microphone. For the rest, the device is expected to have USB Type-C, wireless charging and stereo speakers in the lower zone.

If we go to Google Pixel 6 Pro, we will see that it is almost exactly the same, with the difference that it is larger, thicker and with a greater number of cameras. For practical purposes, the mobile looks similar. However, in the camera module, which is less thick (2.6 millimeters), we can see a third lens for unknown purposes.

For the images, and always bearing in mind that none of this is official, we can guess that it will be a telephoto. Square lenses usually correspond to this type of camera, so it would not be unreasonable to think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have optical zoom. In any case, they are just speculations.

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In terms of dimensions, if the Google Pixel 6 measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will amount to 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters. That translates into a larger diagonal screen of 6.67 inch. All the details of the hardware are yet to be known, so we will be pending.

In that sense, the latest rumors and leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 6 will have its own processor designed by Google. It is something that Apple, Samsung and Huawei do and it seems that Google does not want to be left behind. This chip is known by the code names Whitechapel / GS101, with “GS” the apparent acronym for Google Silicon. We will have to wait to get out of debt.

Via | 91Mobiles, Digit