The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro see almost all their specifications filtered and aim to have five years of updates

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been the subject of leaks on more than one occasion. Both Jon Prosser and OnLeaks have published renders of the two devices and dropped some other features, but today the first one returns to the load filtering its main specifications.

As always when we talk about leaks, it should be noted that the information is not official. Everything is susceptible to receiving changes and we will not leave doubts until Google comes on the scene and presents them in society. That, by the way, we still don’t know when it will be, so we will have to be patient.

What we know about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Render of the Google Pixel 6.

The first thing that the leaks slide is that we will not see a Google Pixel XL. Normally, Google used the surname “XL” to refer to the most complete (and largest) model, but it seems that the American firm would have decided to get rid of the “XL” to bet on “Pro”, something more common in the world of smartphones.

With that said, let’s go to the terminals. According to Prosser, the Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen resolution and refresh rate not determined. This matches the previous leaks that also indicated its size: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm.

On the other hand, the leaked renders revealed its peculiar camera module, a black module that would go from side to side, that would have a certain relief and that would house the two main cameras and the flash. Apparently the Pixel 6 will have a 50 megapixel sensor and a 12 megapixel wide angle on the back, while on the front it will mount an eight megapixel camera.

It is striking that we do not see more cameras (and more used to mobiles with four lenses), but it makes sense. Google has always bet on computational photography, so algorithms have been responsible for improving the photo and not a depth sensor or a monochrome sensor.

If the leaks are not wrong, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will mount their own chip designed by Google

Under the hood we will find 8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of internal storage and a processor developed by Google, in the purest style of Apple, Samsung and Huawei. We have heard of this chip on occasion and its code name is Whitechapel / GS101, being GS the acronym for Google Silicon. No further details are known, at least for now.

Finally, the leaker claims that he will have a 4,610 mAh battery And, how could it be otherwise, it will be one of the first phones to have Android 12 out of the box. In that sense, Prosser affirms that the new Pixels will have five years of updates, a cycle reminiscent of the one that Apple offers in its products.

Render of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Then we have the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the older brother. This shares with the Pixel 6 the pre-installed operating system and five years of updates, as well as much of its design. However, in the camera module we see three lenses, and not two. Why? Because it will have a telephoto.

Thus, the Pixel 6 Pro will mount a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 48 megapixel telephoto (beware of that resolution, not too common in telephoto) and a 12 megapixel wide angle. The front camera, meanwhile, will raise the resolution to 12 megapixels.

This model will have a somewhat larger screen, 6.71 inch and Plastic OLED technology. This is LG’s nomenclature for its OLED displays with a plastic matrix instead of glass. These panels are somewhat more flexible than normal OLEDs, they weigh less and are less thick. Its resolution or refresh rate is unknown.

Render of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The data offered by Prosser does not match what we saw in the OnLeaks leak, whose record of hits is worth mentioning. OnLeaks said the Pixel 6 Pro would measure 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters and that its screen would be 6.67 inches. The difference is not too great, but there is.

Finally, the leaker claims that the Pixel 6 Pro will have 12 GB of RAM memory, up to 512 GB of internal storage and the processor developed by Google. It remains up to the air if there will be two versions, one for the standard model and another for the most powerful, or if it will be the same. It will also have a somewhat larger battery, 5,000 mAh.

This is all that is “known”, in quotes, so far. To this day we have no evidence that Google is going to do a Made by Google event soon, but Prosser says that mobile phones should be presented for October of this same year. A matter of waiting.

