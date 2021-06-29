The Google Pixel 5a could arrive in August

The uncertainty about the arrival of Google’s next mid-range mobile has been around for months. Jon Prosser posted a tweet claiming that Google had canceled the launch of the Pixel 5a because of the shortage of semiconductors. The company was quick to deny those rumors and confirmed that the model would arrive at the end of the year.

Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that Pixel 5a to be announced in August. It will go on sale later that month, possibly weeks after its launch. The Pixel 4a, remember, was launched on August 3, 2020. At the moment, there is no exact date confirmed, and it is likely that Google will not announce it until the end of July.

Gurman does not mention the Pixel 6, the high-end model that will renew the Google Pixel 5. According to the latest rumors, the Google Pixel 6 could also be announced at the end of the year, possibly during the month of October.

Google confirmed that the Pixel 5a would launch in two markets: United States or Japan. In Spain, the company markets the Pixel 4a, announced in August 2020. However, the brand decided not to sell the 5G model, announced months later. It is not clear if the firm will renew the Pixel 4a for the new Pixel 5, or keep its mobile catalog.

Google Pixel 5a: dual camera and OLED screen as key features

Credit: OnLeaks

The latest leaks point to a slight renewal compared to the Pixel 4a 5G. In fact, the leaked images show a design identical to Google’s current mid-range. The Pixel 5a would stand out for its dual camera, which could be 12 megapixels for the primary sensor and up to 16 megapixels for the wide-angle camera. The screen would be another of the strengths of the Pixel 5a. It is expected to include a 6.2-inch OLED panel with Full HD + resolution.

Google would also include the same processor as the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5: a Snapdragon 765. While it is not Qualcomm’s latest SoC, and not the most powerful either, it does have support for 5G networks. Hence, the Pixel 5a could come with 5G.

