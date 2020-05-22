We have seen a huge number of leaks from the Google Pixel 4a in recent months, so many that we can make it clear that this smartphone is finished, and that Google I could launch it at any time. We were not clear why he had decided to delay the launch of the Google Pixel 4a Mountain View company for so long, but thanks to Jon Prosser we have a good dose of information that allows us to resolve this and other questions.

According to said source, the company that runs Sundar Pichai has decided to delay the launch of the Google Pixel 4a. for reasons of “market analysis”That is, because a pandemic launch of COVID-19 would have resulted in weaker sales than expected. Okay, and when will the Google Pixel 4a arrive then? Well, according to Prosser, said smartphone is, as we had anticipated, totally finished, and its debut will take place on July 13.

The Google Pixel 4a will arrive alone, that is, it will not have an XL version, at least according to this information, and Google has adjusted its price a little more to reach a wider audience and to make it more competitive against the iPhone SE 2020. We recently saw that there was talk of a reduction from 399 to $ 349, and today we talk about a drop to $ 299, a rather interesting figure if this terminal maintains the classic value of the Pixel in terms of support and quality of the cameras.

Google Pixel 4a: without 5G and with very tight specifications

The new Google will directly target the mid-range market, and position in a very busy and very complicated level. To offer a good value to the user, the Mountain View company will adjust the sale price significantly, as we have said, and will maintain a fairly good set of specifications.

These will, in theory, be the final characteristics of the Google Pixel 4a:

5.81-inch screen (IPS panel) with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

Snapdragon 730G SoC with eight-core CPU (two Kryo 470 Gold 2.2 GHz and six Kryo 470 Silver 1.8 GHz).

GPU Adreno 618.

4 GB of RAM.

64GB-128GB of storage capacity.

12.2 MP rear camera.

8 MP front camera.

3,080 mAh battery supports fast recharging.

Fingerprint reader on the back.

Android 10 as operating system.

Wi-Fi AC and 4G.

If the price of $ 299 for the 64 GB model the 128 GB version should be around 349 dollars.