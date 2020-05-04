Google is preparing to launch a new device aimed at the mid-range: the Google Pixel 4a. The new smartphone from the Mountain View company that, according to leaks, will not have 5G connectivity and it has already leaked so much price as their design; now he has revealed his possible release date, and it would not be long to get the new device of the Great G.

For a long time leaks have been offering details about the new Google smartphone, although the Mountain View company has not yet officially announced the device. One of the data that was missing to know was the release date of the Pixel 4a, but a new rumor from Germany has revealed this data. Information that comes from Vodafone, one of the country’s operators, and that points to the Google Pixel 4a could go on sale in that country on May 22.

The source states that this date is the one that could be seen in a series of internal documents of the well-known operator, but still you have to take it with caution, since to date there is nothing official. The Pixel 4a is expected to see the light sooner rather than later and hit the market at a price of 399 euros. As for its characteristics, it would come with a 5.81-inch OLED screen, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, a 3,080 mAh battery with 18W cable charging, a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Z would also have a presentation date, and would come with the Snapdragon 765 processor

OnePlus recently introduced the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which are already available for purchase worldwide. After these devices, the company works on the arrival of the OnePlus Z, an affordable smartphone that has been talked about for a long time and that could already have a approximate filing date.

Max J., a well-known filter, has shared on his official Twitter account that the OnePlus Z will be made official next JulyAlthough it has not revealed any specific release date. In another publication on the well-known blue bird social network, Max J. has also pointed out that the company’s new phone will have 5G network technology and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processorAlthough earlier rumors had suggested that the OnePlus smartphone would come with a MediaTek processor.

On the other hand, other leaks ensure that the OnePlus Z would have a flat screen, unlike the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. In addition, it is rumored that it will be a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a fingerprint sensor under the screen and that the terminal will have a configuration of triple rear camera, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging, in addition to NFC and dual SIM slot. For the moment, all that remains is to wait for OnePlus to officially announce its new device to know all the details.

