The Google I / O website hides an Easter egg in the form of a minigame

This new minigame begins by touching one of the colored balls that float above the timer.

Google is a company that loves hide easter eggs in your apps and after the minigame that celebrated the release of the Suez Canal “Ever Given” it has now included a new one on the web of the next Google I / O.

Google promotes its developer conference with a new easter egg

After confirming that the Google I / O will be virtual and free, the American giant has enabled a web page in which it appears a timer with the days, hours, minutes and seconds that are missing for the celebration of the developer conference of this 2021 and a minigame that we can just start tapping one of the colored balls floating on the screen.

Once done, you need to touch the screen so that your cursor turns into a platform that will be located at the bottom and from which you can launch projectiles to destroy the colored balls that are in the upper part.

One detail that will help you become fond of this game is that the number of shells is unlimitedSo you’ll never run out of lives

As you destroy colored balls, some of them will release letters that will be automatically placed in the lower left part until they form the word PIONEERS, which you can enter in the Chrome Dev Tools console to get a new badge.

Regarding this minigame developed by Google, you should know that the animation is linked to the frame rate, which means that if you have a screen with a high refresh rate, the game will go really fast.

