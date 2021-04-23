The Google doodle and the tribute to the letter ñ

The tribute to the letter ñ (Photo: Google)

What is written with ñ sounds refined, select and elegant. Google recognizes it in the April 23 doodle and pays tribute to that letter whose sound is neither low as a drum nor high as a violin, but rather well tuned accordion it’s a delight to hear it in words like child, fall, and piñata.

The doodle is also due to the fact that on April 23 the United Nations (UN) celebrates the Spanish Language Day and there is no better letter in the alphabet than the ñ that represents the majesty of the language in which Cervantes wrote.

It is the seventeenth letter of the Spanish alphabet, which was not in the Latin order from which Castilian was derived.

The ñ

“This letter was born from the need to represent a new sound, nonexistent in Latin. Certain Latin consonantal groups such as gn, nn or ni evolved in Romance languages ​​towards a palatal nasal sound ”, the Royal Academy of the Language explains in a document.

He also explains that in each of these languages ​​a different spelling was established to represent this sound: gn in Italian and French, ny in Catalan, nh in Portuguese. However, medieval Castilian Spanish chose the digraph nn, which was usually represented abbreviated by a single n with a more or less wavy line on top, known as virgulilla.

“This is how ñ arose, also adopted by the Galician”, affirms the RAE. Her name is feminine: la eñe (pl. Eñes).

Only 44 definitions, including the ñ itself, are found in the section on the successor of the n and the predecessor of the o, in the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, 1970 edition. There, words touched by the mystery of the jungle are discovered. South American such as ñacanina, ñacurutú and ñagaza, which, respectively, mean large and poisonous viper, night owl-like bird and lure for catching birds.

Gabo, a brave defender

Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel Prize in Literature, in 1991 defended the ñ with cloak and sword, as a lover of the beauty of this letter, queen of the language in which he wrote One Hundred Years of Solitude.

This occurred as a result of the intention of the European Economic Community (today the European Union) that Spain allow the free import of computers without having the letter eñe on the keyboard.

“It is scandalous, to say the least, that the European Economic Community has dared to propose to Spain the elimination of the letter eñe from our alphabet, and even worse, only for considerations of commercial convenience,” the Colombian Nobel Prize winner said on that occasion. .

The authors of such abuse and such arrogance, he added, should know that the eñe is not an archaeological antique, but quite the opposite: a cultural leap from a Romance language that left the others behind by expressing with a single letter a sound that in other Romance languages ​​it is still expressed with two letters.

“Therefore, the logical thing is not that Spain has to give up anything less than one of the letters of its own name, but that other languages ​​of the European paradise are modernized with the adoption of the eñe.”

This memorable defense of the good Gabo now acquires the degree of fulfilled prophecy, just on April 23 when Google, a company of English-speaking origin, honors the ñ, the letter that was born to be the queen of all the languages ​​of the old continent.