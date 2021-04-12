the Google device that will transform your TV

The Chromecast or Google Chromecast is a tiny device designed to stream content on your television. Since its original introduction in 2013 we have seen four generations of Chromecast. Three of them focused on sending content from your computer or smartphone to the TV, while the fourth generation, known as Chromecast with Google TV, goes a step further and has its own remote. But what is a Chromecast exactly?

It is basically a streaming device. A gadget that allows you to play music and video on your television even if it is several years old. Simply connect the Google Chromecast to your TV using an HDMI cable and, From your smartphone or computer, you can send content from YouTube, Prime Video or Netflix, among many others. You can also share the content of your phone or computer. You can even display web pages from Google Chrome.

Among the many advantages of this device stands out its small size, so you can connect it to the TV without disturbing it – you can hardly see it. In addition, it has a price within the reach of any pocket, so, for a small cost, you turn your TV into a smart TV. After this brief introduction, let’s see in detail what a Chromecast is, what models exist and how they work.

Three versions of the same device

The first three versions of Google Chromecast stand out for being very easy to use devices. Its operating system is designed to receive content via Wi-Fi from another connected device, such as a smartphone, tablet or computer. That is, it does not have its own applications installed nor does it have a physical remote control.

Another thing you should know about what a Chromecast is is that, to control it, you must install the Google Home application, available for iPhone, iPad and Android. With it you can send content to it, configure the device, restart it and even make it work together with other smart devices that you have at home.

The Chromecast connects to the TV via an HDMI cable and draws power to operate with a USB cable connected to a power supply. It only has a button that allows you to force a factory reset in case of a problem.

At the time of writing these lines you can purchase two Google Chromecast models. The simplest is the third-generation Chromecast, which offers a maximum resolution of 1080p or Full HD, can be connected to Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices, and is compatible with 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The other available model is the Chromecast with Google TV, which we will talk about in the next section.

What is a Chromecast with Google TV

The first thing you should know about what a Chromecast with Google TV is is that this new version is able to operate independently. You do not need to connect a smartphone to operate it or send content. It has its own remote control and you can install applications to it by having Google TV. Among those available are YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Dailymotion, Twitch, Vimeo, Spotify, DAZN and others.

At the hardware level, Chromecast with Google TV stands out for supporting 4K resolution and HDR (both HDR10 and HDR10 + and Dolby Vision). All this while maintaining its simplicity: it takes up little space and you only have to connect it via HDMI to the TV and via USB-C to the power supply.

Another peculiarity of the command is that allows voice control using the Google Assistant. In this way, in addition to using the buttons to move through the Android TV menus, you can also give orders, ask questions, etc.

More on this topic