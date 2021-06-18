The Google Chrome RSS reader can now be tested on Android: this is how it is done

In less than a month it will be eight years since Google Reader, Google’s RSS feed reader, will be closed. However, Google does not seem to have forgotten about them and for a few weeks we have known that the company is working on integrating an RSS reader for Google Chrome. Well this already works and can be tested on Android.

How? Easy, using Google Chrome beta and activating a flag. Next we will explain how to do it step by step, but not before highlighting that the operation may not be optimal on all websites. After all, the feature is under testing, so errors are normal.

How to activate the RSS reader of Google Chrome

As we said before, to activate the Google Chrome RSS reader we need the beta version of Google Chrome. This can be downloaded from Google Play and can live with the stable version. Come on, you can have both browsers installed without problem. Once we have installed Chrome Beta we do the following:

In the search bar we write, without the quotes, “chrome: // flags“. In that screen that appears we look for” web feed “. That, or you copy and paste this (without the quotes) in the search bar:”chrome: // flags / # web-feed“. Activate the function by clicking on” Default “and changing it to “Enabled”. We relaunch the browser.

Once this is done, Chrome will start again and we can start following RSS feeds. How? As easy as going to any website. You simply have to open it in the browser, display the menu by clicking on the three dots in the upper right area and click on the “Follow” button that appears at the bottom. We repeat this process with all the websites that we want to follow.

And where is the content viewed? On the main screen of Google Chrome, where the Discover feed normally is. There will appear a new tab called “Following”. Inside it will be all the content of the websites to which we have subscribed. By clicking on the content we will open it directly on the web that hosts it.

The system works, especially with US websites. It is normal because, as we said, is in the testing phase. We will have to wait for Google to polish the system and deploy it in the stable version, if it ever does, since Google said that this was an experiment, that it will learn from it and evaluate whether or not it can reach everyone. Matter of time.