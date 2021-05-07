The Google assistant now sings you The Song of the Vaccine, you will wear all of them as long as it shuts up | Technology

It is already a technological achievement that an artificial intelligence speaks correctly. That he also sings well, for now it is impossible …

Tech companies are based on science, so it stands to reason that fully support all medical initiatives so that this nightmare called a pandemic ends at once.

Google has been one of the most active, promoting all kinds of initiatives, ranging from combating misinformation and fake news, to directing searches to reliable websites, or creating its own platforms to report on covid-19, and the vaccine .

But he seems to keep testing new formulas for try to convince people to get vaccinated. Some more successful than others. The last … what Google Assistant will sing you the Song of the Vaccine. Hit Play to listen to it …

Apparently, according to Android Police, some users have asked the Google Assistant to sing the Vaccine Song … and it turns out that the song exists …

We are not very clear if It’s a Google blunder, or a real genius: the song is so bad and is so badly sung, that many of us would get the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, all at the same time, as long as the Google Assistant stops singing.

Y the lyrics don’t help either. We don’t know if it was written by an artificial intelligence or a true composer, but there is nowhere to take it … Some random verses:

Scientists worked hard night and day

In record time they found a way

Like superheroes with masks and gloves

Helping us get back to the ones we love

It is clear that the Google Assistant is not good at singing. And we don’t think it’s going to convince many people with this song.

But every now and then it’s okay to take everyday reality with a little sense of humor. Will Alexa and Siri join the singing craze for you to get vaccinated?

At the moment in the Spanish version no song appears, but if you change the Google Assistant settings to English and say: sing the vaccine song, you will hear the famous Song of the Vaccine. Come on, you’re looking forward to it …