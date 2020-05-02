Can you imagine you could tell Google Assistant to restart your home router or activate the guest network? Well soon it will be possible since Google has added support for network devices in the wizard: we will be able to control them from Assistant and just by asking it.

Talking to the phone or smart speakers is no longer strange since assistants like Google or Amazon pave the way for ‘conversation with machines’. And it is enough to say ‘Ok, Google, turn on the Bluetooth’ for that connection to be activated on the phone; so how can we control endless devices, from home alarm to router. Yes, also the router: Assistant has gained compatibility with devices that provide network services. ‘Ok Google, update the router.’ And minutes later you have it in the latest version available.

Assistant expands support for home devices

The Google Assistant is compatible with a huge number of smart home devices, from those for security and surveillance to those that control lighting, for example. Televisions, alarms, speakers, smart displays, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners… The list is huge. So, since the management of various routers and access points can be done remotely, why not include support for Google Assistant? Said and done.

As Android Police has discovered, Assistant has gained support for network devices and routers, as reflected on the page of smart home devices compatible with the Google assistant. Thanks to this support, and provided the network device manufacturer has included support for Assistant, we can order actions such as the following:

Enable or disable the guest WiFi network.

Displays network status information.

Restart or update the router.

Activate parental control.

Activate the ‘Quality of service’ (QoS) option for games.

Control of network devices will improve and expand its capabilities as manufacturers begin to implement compatibility. At the moment, brands like NetGear already have some compatible routers. And surely it will expand to the rest of the competitors: in this way we won’t have to open your application or connect to the gateway to manage basic options since it will be enough to ask Google Assistant.

Track | Android Police