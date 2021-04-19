The Google Assistant launches the Guest Mode to reinforce privacy at specific times | Technology

Google introduces a new feature for all devices compatible with its virtual assistants. The Guest Mode is intended to reinforce the user’s privacy from strangers.

All the orders we give to our speakers and other devices compatible with a virtual assistant are recorded. With that information, the assistant can offer personalized functions, searches and results as we interact with it.

However, the user does not always want their requests to be saved or their tastes revealed in front of outsiders. For those specific moments, Google has introduced a new function. With Guest Mode, the device “doesn’t send what you say to Google or anyone else.”

By default, Google Assistant does not keep audio recordings and you can ask it to delete activity from your account with this simple phrase: “Hey Google, delete everything I told you this week.” However, the interactions are registered in the account to define your tastes. This is where the new Guest Mode.

Do you want to get the most out of the Google assistant? So take note of all the “Ok Google” voice commands that you can use in 2020.

“Hey Google, activate Guest Mode”, with this phrase we can ask the device not to save the interactions that we are going to give below and do not show the personal results that you usually indicate. If someone comes to your house and you want to use the assistant without revealing personal data, this function helps you protect your privacy.

In this way they can hide calendar entries, contacts and other private data until you deactivate the Guest function. You will be able to continue using the assistant in a more secure and private way for a while, thus avoiding having to deactivate it to protect your data and not reveal some searches that you do regularly and that you do not want the other person to know.

“We know that there are times when, for whatever reason, you may not want your own interactions with the Google Assistant to be saved and the decision will always be yours,” explains the company. Even so, interactions if they can be saved in other applicationsIf we ask the assistant to search for a video to be played on YouTube, it will be reflected in the history of that app, for example.

At the moment, the function is only available to users of the English version, in the coming months it will be enabled for the rest of the languages. If you want more information, ask your speaker “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode.” In addition, the company has adjusted the sensitivity of its listening to avoid unintentional recordings and that the assistant does not think that we are talking to him when hearing a similar word.