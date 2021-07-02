The Google application on iOS hides a fun game of Pinball

Google’s enthusiasm for Easter eggs has also reached iOS. The company has added a new Easter egg to its Google app for iPhone and iPad. With a little trick, heUsers will be able to play the classic Pinball, but with a design in the purest style of those of Mountain View.

Google does not advertise the game anywhere. It has been the Internet users who have noticed this curious addition and have not hesitated to share it through their social networks. Pinball from the Google app only appears when a person accesses the ‘Tabs’ section. If no tabs are open, geometric shapes will start to appear at the bottom of the screen. By swiping up, the Pinball game will be activated.

The mechanics are very similar to the classic Pinball game. The user must press on two levers that will allow the ball to be raised. To score points, the ball must collide with the shapes that appear on the screen. The game has different levels where new forms or additions are shown that will allow the ball to bounce to gain strength and thus achieve the maximum score. Google offers three chances, if the three balls fall to the void, the game ends.

Not only in the iOS app: Google’s Easter eggs are everywhere

The Pinball gambling game is a very fun alternative to classic google chrome dinosaur game, which only appears when there is no internet connection and where the objective is to achieve the highest possible score in a single game.

Games are some of the many Easter eggs that Google usually hides in its applications or services. In the search engine, for example, the hidden company Easter eggs on keywords that are frequently searched for and related to events, such as Star Wars Day or Pride Month. Not to mention the classic Doodles, which are also present in the search engine when there is an important event or a day is commemorated.

Easter eggs they also appear on Android. When someone continuously clicks on the version number, from the system settings, the screen displays an interactive design that usually reflects the operating system logo.

